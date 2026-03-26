There are plenty of good things the Baltimore Ravens have done over the years to improve the roster, but there have been spots where they have missed.

The Ravens have had some success in the NFL Draft, finding great talent like Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, and Zay Flowers. There is one common denominator that this team has struggled with going into the draft that is a problem over the years: wide receiver. That was one of the big needs, along with tight end, center, and defensive tackle, that Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano wrote as the team's biggest needs before next month's big event.

"File this under things that have been said about Baltimore over the past few years: Lamar Jackson needs better wide receivers. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker can’t be the top three options at the position heading into the 2026 season. It’s going to be vital for the Ravens to land an impactful pass catcher in the draft, especially after tight end Isaiah Likely left to join coach John Harbaugh in New York. There’s also a massive hole at center left by Tyler Linderbaum, who’s now playing for the Raiders. It’s been a rough offseason for the Ravens, even with the addition of Trey Hendrickson."

Ravens must once again address wide receiver in the NFL Draft

Jackson has continued to watch his Ravens team struggle with getting him the right talent at wide receiver for the offense. While Flowers has already been mentioned as a great asset acquired in the draft, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta has not had a great run at receiver of late.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last season, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins were supposed to be this great duo on the outside for the Ravens. Hopkins was second among the wide receivers in receiving yards with 330, while Bateman barely had over 200 yards on the year.

With their struggles, Flowers was leaned on often to help the passing game out, but guys like tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely also had to pick up the slack for the lack of production at wide receiver.

Hopkins is now a free agent, and while Bateman is still on the roster and will be for 2026, he is skating on thin ice. The Ravens have not done anything to address the wide receiver position in free agency or the draft so far.

They could use free agency, but that hasn't worked for them in the past. Baltimore has tried with veteran receivers and has gotten zero success from them.

More than likely, DeCosta is going to use the draft to find his new number two receiver, whether that is in the first or second round. He'd better find the right one, because this Ravens team will never make it to the Super Bowl with who they have now.

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