Ravens Pass Rusher Excited For Homecoming vs. Browns
When the Baltimore Ravens invade Huntington Bank Field to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 11 AFC North clash, it will be a hostile environment for almost every player on the team except one.
In the case of veteran edge defender Dre'Mont Jones, it will feel like home because it is home, where he spends time in the offseason and where many of the people he holds dear still reside. He was born and raised in Cleveland and starred at prep powerhouse Saint Ignatius High School, then did the same in college at Ohio State University.
"I get to see my girl, my kids, parents, brother, her side of the family, too. It's just good to see my original support system," Jones said. "And then just be in a familiar place. I feel like I've been lost for a little bit – unintentionally. I don't know anything about Baltimore. It's good to be back."
Jones playfully declined to share how many ticket requests he has received for this week's upcoming game, but it is likely that he'll have a strong contingent of supporters in the stands when he takes the field against his hometown team.
Since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019, Jones has played against the Browns three times, with the last one coming with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. He has only played them once in his career in Cleveland, and his teams are 2-1 in those previous meetings.
During his first three matchups against the Browns, Jones has recorded a mere 5 total tackles, including 3 solos and 2 for a loss, and 4 quarterback hits. He'll be highly motivated to have a big game this time around with his loved ones in attendance and, more importantly, with a lot on the line for the Ravens.
Making a seamless transition
Even though he had only been on the team for less than a week after being acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the deadline, Jones didn't just get the starting nod in his first game as a Raven in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he had a profound impact. He tied rookie outside linebacker Mike Green for the second-most pressures with 4, recorded a pair of quarterback hits and posted a pressure rate of 12.1% per Next Gen Stats.
"Boy, Dre'Mont; he did well," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He got all his assignments right, had all the terms right, and he was versatile along the [defensive] line – I think we talked about that possibility during the week – and he was a factor. [He showcased] physicality [and] quickness, he knows how to play the game. He added a good flavor to it."
Jones' 39 defensive snaps accounted for 60% of the team's total as he was on the field early and often, applying consistent pressure and making J.J. McCarthy step up and run out of the pocket, lined up on the edge as well as inside at times.
“It was good to be out there playing a lot,” Jones said. “I appreciate it and it shows how hard I worked and shows how much trust they have in me to just be able to just now get here and then play that much.”
The seven-year veteran's learning curve wasn't very steep, and he was able to quickly assimilate into his new surroundings due in large part to the fact that he has been playing in similar systems the past season and a half. With Titans, he played under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, and in 2024, he played for Mike Macdonald in his first year as the head coach of the Seahawks.
“I was able to pick up the plays pretty good, and once I heard him, I was ready to go,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, it's still football. I was able to do my job. I thought I did pretty good.”
