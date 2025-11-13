Ravens Get Good Lamar Jackson Injury News
The Baltimore Ravens are getting some good news as they progress in their preparation to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the team's first practice of the week, is back on the field, suggesting that he will be healthy and available for the team's game against the Browns. ESPN insider Jamison Hensley captured some footage of Jackson at practice.
Jackson Returns to Ravens Practice
With Jackson back in action, he is expected to play against the Browns. That should significantly increase the Ravens' chances of beating the Browns and get back to .500 for the first time since Week 2.
While Jackson is back, others are not. Running back Justice Hill (toe), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) are all still sidelined at practice, putting their status for the game against the Browns in doubt.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave some insight into Humphrey's injury.
"Yes, [Marlon Humphrey] might need to get something done to tighten it up, [in] which [case] he could play right away, or it may take a week to get him back from that if he does decide to do a surgery," Harbaugh said in a recent press conference.
"But, it would be only a week at the most is what I was told. I don't know. When you say a week, then I'm thinking maybe two, but maybe none. So, if he decides to play with it and keep it wrapped up, then he could play in this game. So, that's where he's at right now."
Harbaugh also mentioned that Higgins is unlikely to suit up for the Ravens this week with his injury.
"That is not a season-ender, but it's going to be a few weeks for Jay [Higgins IV]," Harbaugh said.
While Humphrey and Higgins are trending downwards, Jackson's return is the most important for the Ravens. The team is 3-3 when Jackson plays and 1-2 when he doesn't, so they are a far better team when he is out on the field.
So far this season, Jackson has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception.
The Ravens have cruised to victory in the last two games he's been back, so the injury report should have fans breathing a sigh of relief as they get ready to play the Browns in Week 11.
