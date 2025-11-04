Ravens Land Versatile Pass Rusher in Trade With Titans
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly making their third trade involving a defensive player in the last month, and for the second time, it will result in them acquiring one at a position of need.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, their latest notable defensive addition is veteran edge defender Dre'Mont Jones, who they are getting from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick that could possibly become a fourth-rounder.
Jones is a seventh-year veteran who has been a reliable and productive pass rusher throughout his career and has recorded 4.5 sacks in his last four games after having none through the first five. He has recorded at least 3.5 sacks in every season of his career, including 4-plus in each of the last six.
This addition is just what the doctor ordered for a Ravens pass rush that has struggled to consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season without having to manufacture it with blitzes and simulated pressures. Jones' arrival not only provides them with additional depth at outside linebacker, given that they had just three on the 53-man roster prior to this move, but it will also allow them to be able to rush four more often without having to put too much on the plate of ascending rookie Mike Green or overloading veteran Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy.
At 28 years old, he is still ascending and could further blossom in Baltimore under the tutelage of renowned pass rush coach Chuck Smith. Since he possesses the positional versatility to move inside on passing downs, similar to third-year pro Tavius Robinson, who suffered a broken foot and is on injured reserve indefinitely, he addresses multiple needs on defense because of his ability to generate interior pressure as well as off the edge.
Jones' onboarding process shouldn't take long, given that he should be familiar with the Ravens' defensive system. He played for former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald last season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. This year, he was playing under another former Baltimore assistant in Dennard Wilson, who is in his second year as the defensive coordinator for the Titans.
Are the Ravens done making moves?
This latest transaction comes just days after the general manager Eric DeCosta shipped off two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a swap of late-round picks and a month after bringing in veteran safety Alohi Gilman in a trade that sent 2021 first-round outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
With the deadline less than 24 hours away, it's fair to wonder if the team is done making moves via the trade market. If they aren't, the most glaring need remains the interior defensive line, especially with the recent update that Broderick Washington underwent Achilles surgery with no timetable for a possible return. DeCosta reportedly tried to bring back veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell ahead of last year's deadline when he was with the Miami Dolphins and could try again now that he is with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens could also use an upgrade on the interior of the offensive line at right guard, but that's the unlikelier of the two to come to fruition, given the coaching staff and front office's undying fealty to fourth-year pro Daniel Faalele. They could call up the Titans again and strike another deal to bring Pro Bowl veteran guard Kevin Zeitler back to Baltimore as well.
