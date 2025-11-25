Ravens Dip in Power Rankings After Unconvincing Jets Win

After outscoring the New York Jets in the second half to rally to a 23-10 victory to extend their winning streak to five in a row, most national pundits are more concerned about the Baltimore Ravens than they were last week. The consensus belief is that they are still trending in the right direction but have glaring warts on offense, with their lowest ranking being No. 18 and their highest being No. 10. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 13.

"One overlooked part in the Lamar Jackson injury postmortem we’re all conducting: For years he was lambasted for having an inconsistent throwing platform. Now, the skill sets he’s developed from said platform are more valuable than ever given that Jackson can’t rely on his legs, but just enough of his mobility to gain separation to throw. " - Conor Orr

"The Ravens play on Thanksgiving this week for the first time since they beat the Steelers 22-20 by overcoming one of the most controversial plays in league history. With the Ravens leading 13-7 in the third quarter, Jones was running back a kickoff when he was slowed down by Tomlin, who stood in a restricted area that separates the sideline from the playing field, with his back turned to the action and his right foot squarely in the field of play. Jones, who was 38 yards from the end zone, was tackled from behind. Tomlin was later fined $100,000 by the NFL. "It's just one of those unfortunate moments of life," Tomlin said five years ago. "I was watching the jumbotron and lost track of where I was. Such is life." - Jamison Hensley

"Now that the Ravens are back above .500 and the bad vibes of October are in the rearview mirror, all Baltimore has to do to win the AFC North is keep it together until the end of the regular season. Easier said than done? Sunday’s game against the Jets was a test of concentration—and things started off rocky thanks to drops and blocking miscues in the first half. But it's a testament to Baltimore’s talent that it needs to be in top form for only one quarter a week to beat lesser opponents. But it would be nice to see a talented team become a dangerous one in time for the playoffs." - Diante Lee

"I don't want to sound the alarm, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿Lamar Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿ hasn't looked quite like himself since returning from injury in Week 9, especially over his past three games, when he's averaged 174 pass yards while completing a mere 57 percent of his throws and failing to make a big impact with his running. Some of those struggles can be attributed to pass-protection breakdowns and dropped passes, and a sluggish run game in Sunday's win over the Jets exacerbated things. It also just seems like Jackson's health -- he's missed practice time with ankle and knee injuries -- is a limiting factor, in spite of what he says. Thankfully, Baltimore's defense has been mostly excellent over the past six games after stinking it up in the first five weeks of the season. Is that enough to compensate for the offensive issues? I'm not sure yet.

" - Eric Edholm

"The Ravens got a huge win over the Jets with Derrick Henry and the defense taking a key burden off Lamar Jackson. The reward was rallying from a 1-5 start to first place again in the AFC North." -Vinnie Iyer

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Ravens are winning games but still haven’t had the huge blowout that would let the NFL know they’re contenders again. Maybe that won’t happen. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been great lately (1 TD, 2 INT his last three games, 71 rushing yards his last four games) and that has to change." - Frank Schwab

"Nothing means more for the Ravens’ hopes this season than Jackson’s health, but the quarterback hasn’t looked like himself since returning four games ago. He hasn’t thrown for more than 205 yards or topped 40 yards rushing in any of those games." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

"The AFC North's best team? Technically. Apparently. Yet the Ravens have struggled to put away last-place teams for three weeks running. They'll face another one, Cincinnati, on Thanksgiving night." - Nate Davis

"They keep winning, even if Lamar Jackson’s injuries are keeping him from hitting full speed." - Mike Florio

"On a positive note, the Ravens escaped Week 12 with a fairly convincing win over the Jets. They've won five straight since the bye and have taken over as the team to beat in the AFC North. However, none of that means Baltimore is a particularly formidable team or one free of concerns. The Ravens had another sluggish start against the Jets, and Lamar Jackson continues to look like he just isn't himself. If the Ravens fall back to .500 against the Bengals on Thursday, it's unlikely to surprise anyone." - Kris Knox

"It wasn't pretty against the Jets, but they are in first place. The offense still doesn't look right, though." - Pete Prisco

"They’ve won five in a row and should be moving up. The problem is, they’ve looked awful in their past two wins against the Browns and the Jets. So down they go." - Ralph Vacchiano

"Kyle Hamilton. Moving Hamilton over to a problem area has sparked a midseason defensive turnaround for the second straight year. Baltimore ranks fourth in EPA/play and success rate since shifting the versatile safety down to the slot and around the line of scrimmage in Week 6, according to TruMedia." - Dan Wilkins

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"A slow start against the Jets eventually became a 13-point win. We're hitting a point where Derrick Henry's production is getting weird. Since October began, he's been having underwhelming performances on even weeks (3.4 yards per carry in Weeks 6, 8, 10, 12 and 5.6 in 100-plus yard days in Weeks 7, 9, 11). What does that mean? Probably nothing, but I thought it was interesting." - Christian D'Andrea and Robert Zeglinski

