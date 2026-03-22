Ravens Fans Need to Calm First Year Expectations for Jesse Minter

Expectations have never been higher for the Baltimore Ravens as new head coach Jesse Minter has injected new life into the fan base.

It helps that Minter has put together an all-star cast of coaches on the staff, with Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, but adding talent like Trey Hendrickson to the roster also helps with getting everyone pumped for the 2026 campaign. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport shared what the realistic expectations are for each of the new head coaches, with Minter stealing the show with a 12-5 season.

"On paper, the Ravens have the best roster in the AFC North, led by a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Baltimore may have bailed on acquiring star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby, but Trey Hendrickson wasn't a bad consolation prize. But this is a team that is expected to do more than just make the postseason. The Ravens are expected to make a real run at Super Bowl LXI. Baltimore's pass defense has been atrocious over the past two years, with the unit most recently ranking 30th in 2025. There were losses in free agency as well—most notably the departure of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens have an excellent chance of making the playoffs, but this team could win a dozen games, and Minter's first season will still be viewed as a failure if the Ravens bow out early in the playoffs."

Should Ravens fans expect a 12-5 season with Jesse Minter in Year 1?

The talent level is no doubt there for the Ravens. Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers give the offense the firepower they need to improve upon their middle-of-the-road rankings last year.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Minter being a defensive genius, this defense ranked 24th in total defense last year, so there's a ton of work to do. Hendrickson will drastically improve the pass rush, and Kyle Hamilton is a versatile weapon, but there are still questions about how good guys like Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins will play in 2026 after having disappointing seasons last year.

Baltimore has signed only six external players in free agency, but has lost 12 who signed elsewhere. The Ravens haven't exactly added enough to really make a big difference from their 8-9 record in 2025. There is so much more they need to do in order to get better.

Their interior offensive line still has too many questions with Linderbaum gone and no clear starter at center, and worries at guard beyond John Simpson. Injuries at defensive tackle leave that position thin, with Hendrickson not being enough to put the Ravens' pass rush in the top half of the league, with just Mike Green and Tavius Robinson supporting him.

Playoff expectations should be real for the Ravens, but the Super Bowl seems like a stretch unless they just go off in the NFL Draft and find multiple future Pro Bowlers. Baltimore fans should prepare themselves to improve, but give Minter time to fix this team.

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