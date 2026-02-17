Ravens Fans Should Be Underwhelmed With Proposed Mock Trade

The offseason is filled with everyone offering trade proposals on who teams should target, and that has been exactly the case for the Baltimore Ravens.

It feels as though the Ravens are finding themselves in the middle of much trade rumor talk, whether it is with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown or Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Many believe that new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and veteran general manager Eric DeCosta will be aggressive in the offseason, making one or two splash moves to get Baltimore back on the map.

While Brown or Crosby would be great moves for the Ravens, a new trade proposal is being made that is completely different from those. It could be a temporary solution, but it won't exactly excite the Ravens fan base.

Ravens underwhelm with latest mock trade proposal

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell shared his article on multiple trades that could happen around the league. Barnwell suggested that the Ravens trade their 2026 fourth-round pick to the New York Giants for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"The Ravens, on the other hand, are thin on the edge. Mike Green had 3.5 sacks as a rookie, albeit with 14 knockdowns. No Ravens player had more than five sacks last season. Veterans Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones are free agents. And former first-round pick Odafe Oweh, whom the Ravens traded at midseason, had 7.5 sacks on just 347 snaps after joining the Chargers," Barnwell wrote.

"Jesse Minter, who turned around Oweh, is now the head coach in Baltimore. And Minter might fancy his chances of getting more out of Thibodeaux, who came into the league with a top-five-pick toolbox and racked up 11.5 sacks in his second year with the Giants. The Ravens would be taking a targeted swing on a talented player in a contract year who just turned 25 in December. And though re-signing Tyler Linderbaum would leave the Ravens in a tight cap situation, either restructuring or redoing Lamar Jackson's contract will free up a massive amount of space."

There was some promise for Thibodeaux in his first two seasons, as he was fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race in 2022 and then had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023. Since then, though, he's had only eight sacks in two seasons, coming off a 2.5-sack year in 10 games during the 2025 campaign.

The good part about Thibodeaux is that he is in the last year of his rookie contract, so he will be cheap and seen as a one-year prove-it deal to see if he deserves to stay on longer. He's also cheaper than if the Ravens went after another edge rusher like Trey Hendrickson or Crosby.

Thibodeaux's production, though, is a major concern, as he has not played as expected since the Giants selected him fifth overall in 2022. This may not be the solution the Ravens were hoping for after just 30 sacks in 17 games during the 2025 season.

This wouldn't be the worst move in the world for the Ravens, but it will not have Baltimore fans jumping out of their seats, either.