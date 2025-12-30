Ravens Fans' Wish For OC To Depart May Come True

There have not been a lot of happy campers in Baltimore after what this season has turned into for the Ravens' offense, led by offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

With the team on the edge of either barely making the playoffs or getting eliminated at 8-8, a lot of the concerns have been the offense's performance and how inconsistent they've been throughout the season. It has brought some fans to the point of calling for Monken to be fired.

That might not have to be an option, as Monken might be in the running for another job. On3 named their top candidates for offensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers after they let go of Garrett Riley, and Monken was included on the list.

Would Ravens fans care if Todd Monken leaves Baltimore to coach in college?

The last three seasons have not been bad for Monken, as he has done a lot of good for the Ravens as the offensive coordinator. He's very much responsible for helping quarterback Lamar Jackson progress as a pocket passer and get more accurate with the football.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Baltimore has been the number one rushing attack under Monken in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Ravens were in the top six offensively the last two years, but have taken a dip this year, as they are 16th in total offense.

Much of the blame for the offensive problems can be attributed to injuries that have occurred on that side of the ball. Jackson not being 100% healthy and missing multiple games put the Ravens behind at the beginning of the season when they were 1-5 at one point.

Despite that, Monken has also been criticized for how he has handled certain situations with his play calling. A prime example of this was the loss to the New England Patriots, when running back Derrick Henry didn't get a single touch on the last two drives of the game, allowing the Patriots to come back and win.

Should Monken leave to go back to college or be relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator of the Ravens, the fan base won't be too upset to see him depart from Baltimore. There's a lot of work to do on the franchise after the mess of 2025, and it could result in a lot of changes to the coaching staff and roster for the 2026 campaign, which might include Monken.

