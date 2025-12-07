Ravens Receive Devastating Keaton Mitchell Injury Update

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell's promising run came to an abrupt halt during Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter.

The Ravens RB was initially listed as questionable to return. However, after spending a long time in the medical tent, he was taken to the locker room and has been ruled out. The franchise broke the news on X.

“Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.”

Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2025

Before suffering the knee injury, Mitchell had been having one of his most impactful games of the 2025 season. He had recorded six carries for 76 yards, taking an expanded workload in Baltimore's ground-centric offensive attack.

His longest run had been a spectacular 55-yard scamper that brought the Ravens deep into Pittsburgh's territory, which occurred just before his injury. Reeshan Ali replaced him on the offensive front.

It is a frustrating turn of events for a player who has spent nearly two years battling back from catastrophic knee trauma.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) rushes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The dynamic running back had been gaining increased playing time following Justice Hill's neck injury in Week 13, moving into a more prominent role in head coach John Harbaugh's offensive game plan.

In previous weeks, Mitchell had shown flashes of his pre-injury explosiveness, including recording an 18-yard touchdown run, his first score since Week 10 of the 2023 season, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 25 attempts over his recent appearances.​

Mitchell was excited about his return to the Gridiron ahead of the season. He even suggested he was feeling faster and stronger than during his explosive rookie year.

“I feel a lot more confident. Being more confident in myself and trusting my knee, that it's stronger, and it can do what I need it to do." Mitchell said in August.

Keaton Mitchell’s Struggle With Injuries

Mitchell suffered a full ACL tear on Dec.17, 2023, against Jacksonville in the Week 15 game, sidelining him for the rest of the season. When Mitchell finally returned to action in 2024, he managed just 15 carries for 30 yards as he struggled to regain form behind Derrick Henry.

A preseason hamstring injury in August 2025 threatened another setback before the season began. After spending most of 2025 in a limited role, Mitchell seemed to be getting back to his rookie season form, but the knee injury might spoil his plans.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!