Why Ravens' Travis Jones Deserves Every Penny of Extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones is celebrating after recently signing a three-year contract extension with the franchise.

The new deal will pay Jones $40.5 million through the 2028 season, making him a mainstay for the Ravens defensive line. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr believes Jones is incredibly deserving of the contract extension.

"I think Travis Jones is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the National Football League for what he does [and] the amount of snaps he plays," Orr said. "He's a force in there. He can play the nose [tackle], he can play the three-technique, he can play the five-technique. The second half of the season, he's really amped up his production and his impact.

"So, I know everybody on defense is excited, especially the linebackers, because they've got a big guy in front of them who can make an impact in the game. He's earned it. Travis shows up every single day, [and] he works his butt off."

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jones Celebrates New Contract Extension

Jones isn't always the first name people think of when looking at the Ravens defense, but he does have some of the largest impact. Jones is someone the Ravens can count on at any moment and that is a big reason why he was able to get a new deal.

"This dude can run and change direction at a high level and he's strong," Orr said. "[He is] probably – if not the strongest person – one of the strongest people on the team. And so, it is just amazing to see him move out there with his strength, power, speed and quickness.

"So, that's why we're able to keep him out there and [have him] play that amount of snaps, because he is one of our better rushers in the interior, and we need him to be out there. So, it's a credit to him [and a] credit to the work he's put in to be in this condition to play that many snaps."

This season, Jones has played in a career-high 67 percent of the Ravens defensive snaps, appearing in 12 of the team's first 13 games. He is also on pace to have a career-high in tackles after recording 34 so far this season. It's remarkable what he has been able to do this season, so the Ravens are investing in him and hoping he can continue to provide this level of production for the next three years.

