Ravens Should Hesitate to Target Potential Mark Andrews Sidekick

This offseason for the Baltimore Ravens has a lot of storylines dominating the headlines, but an underrated one that isn't getting nearly as much attention is at tight end.

Isaiah Likely is a free agent and may not come back due to the financial commitment the Ravens made to Mark Andrews in December with his extension. Adding in that third-string tight end Charlie Kolar is also a free agent, that leaves Baltimore with some decisions to make at tight end. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame was a part of the duo that created the top 50 free agents in the 2026 offseason, as he ranked former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku 49th with the Ravens as a potential landing spot.

"With the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Cleveland, Njoku will probably have a new home in 2026. As a 29-year-old veteran, Njoku had 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns while playing 64% of the snaps. At this stage of his career, Njoku presents as a quality option in a rotational setting."

Should the Ravens bring in David Njoku in free agency?

Last year was a down season for Njoku as Fannin took his starting job and ran with it. Prior to that, though, Njoku was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and established himself as one of the top tight ends in the NFL, catching 384 passes for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns in 118 games with the Browns.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Here comes the tricky part as to why the Ravens might want to avoid Njoku: his market value. Verderame added projected contracts for the top free agents and predicted that Njoku's deal will be two years and $20 million.

For the Ravens to pay a 29-year-old tight end $10 million per year when they can offer the same amount to Likely would be puzzling. Likely is four years younger than Njoku and already has chemistry with his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, over the last four seasons. Jackson has even publicly stated that he wants Likely back on the team.

With $13 million per year already going to Andrews, giving another tight end more than $10 million per year would really bring into question what the Ravens are trying to accomplish on offense. While new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle loves his two-tight end sets, it might be hard to financially justify a move like that.

Baltimore would be smart to use the NFL Draft to find their next tight end if they really want to be serious about the position. The Ravens could use a Day 2 pick to get someone like Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers to develop behind Andrews and spend less money doing it.

Njoku has been a very good tight end in the NFL since his arrival in 2017, but the Ravens have a lot of needs and money to place elsewhere, so giving him $10 million per year is a tough pill to swallow and best to be avoided.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!