Declan Doyle Hiring Makes Ravens Re-Signing Free Agent Crucial

Everyone knew that once the Baltimore Ravens found their new offensive coordinator, it would set off a domino effect on how the rest of the coaching staff and the roster would be built out.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made his first big hire of his career, bringing in former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to the same role. Doyle spent just one season in Chicago, but the offense excelled, finishing in the top five in total offense and making the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Once the rest of the coaching staff is set, then the big questions will be who the Ravens should let walk in free agency and who should they bring back. Doyle might end up going to bat for one Ravens offensive free agent, as he could play a much bigger role in his offense than some might have expected in 2026.

Declan Doyle might want to re-sign tight end Isaiah Likely

The 2025 season was one to forget for Ravens backup tight end Isaiah Likely, as he had multiple unfortunate moments, from having a touchdown reversed to fumbling near the goal line on a potential long touchdown. He finished the season with just 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown, all career lows for him.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely enters free agency with the expectation that he could be one of the top available tight ends despite the off-year. His previous three years were solid, with 2023 (30 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns) and 2024 (42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns) being his best seasons.

Doyle's arrival in Baltimore should be a welcome sign for Likely if he wants to return to the Ravens in 2026 and beyond. If there was a coordinator candidate who was more tight end-friendly out there, it's Doyle.

Before taking the Bears' offensive coordinator job, Doyle was a tight ends coach for the Denver Broncos, and that's where his focus has mostly been. Last year in Chicago, Doyle helped in the development of rookie Colston Loveland, who finished as the Bears' leading receiver with 713 yards and six touchdowns.

More importantly, the Bears' offense used a lot of two-tight end sets with Loveland and Kmet on the field together. That's good news, as the Ravens could use Mark Andrews and Likely together on the field the same way.

Likely is expected to have an estimated market value of $8.8 million per year, according to Spotrac. That might be a bit high for the Ravens, but it would be worth the investment as it gives Lamar Jackson another receiver to throw it to and takes the pressure off the receivers, who had an up-and-down 2025 campaign.

Andrews is still playing well, but Likely is in the prime of his career. Pairing him with Doyle's offense just makes all the sense in the world in taking the Ravens' offense to the next level in 2026.

