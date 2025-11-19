Ravens Hold Breath as Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice
The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in another tense mid-week scenario: star quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped practice early in the week again, just like last week before the matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.
That raises red flags, no doubt. Jackson’s absence from the mid-week session is worrisome when you consider his importance to this roster and the timing of the upcoming game on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Even though history offers some optimism, he’s performed well against the Jets, posting a passer-rating of 117.5 in his two career games versus them. Those matchups showed how naturally he settles in against that defense and how efficiently he can move the offense even without a full week of prep.
Jackson’s Track Record Provides Some Relief
Historically, despite the missed practices, the Ravens have managed to pull through with Jackson when it counts. He’s had weeks like this before and still played at a high level once the game arrived. That pattern gives the collective fan base a flicker of hope, suggesting that his midweek absence may not change his availability or impact when it matters most.
That said, missing practice doesn’t guarantee trouble, but it does increase risk. Jackson recently missed part of a week’s preparation due to knee soreness after the win over the Vikings. The fact that the team is rolling multiple weeks of compromised prep raises questions about full readiness.
Baltimore Hopes History Repeats Itself Against New York
When he’s healthy, Jackson offers a unique dual threat; both passing and rushing that the Ravens lean on heavily in past matchups. Against the Jets, he’s shown he can dominate: in 2019 he threw for 212 yards, rushed for 86 yards and threw 5 touchdowns in a win. Although that was some time ago, that kind of ceiling makes him almost a must-have for this game.
But with this week’s absence, the Ravens must ask: are we getting full throttle or a limited version? The run game and his mobility affect how the offense shapes up and how defenses attack. The Jets in particular have shown the ability to stifle the Ravens’ run game in past matchups, holding them to just 63 rushing yards in one game. The baseline here: if Jackson isn’t moving freely, the Ravens’ edge shrinks.
In short: yes, it’s a scare when your MVP signals limited prep two days into the week. But given his past performance versus the Jets and the team’s pattern of stepping up in these situations, there’s a fair chance he’ll still take the field. The real question is which version of Jackson shows up, full tilt or hampered, and how that influences Baltimore’s game plan and upside.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!