Ravens Stand Pat in Power Rankings After Ugly Browns Win
After rallying past the Cleveland Browns on the road 23-16 to extend their winning streak to four in a row, most national pundits are even higher or haven't changed their minds much on the Baltimore Ravens than they were last week. The consensus belief is that they are still trending in the right direction, with their lowest ranking being No. 19 and their highest being No. 10. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 12.
Sports Illustrated: 10 (Last week: 10)
"The longest streak in the NFL of a defense holding opponents to 20 points or less belongs to…the Baltimore Ravens. A baton pass to Shedeur Sanders certainly helped, but the Ravens were once on the other side of a ridiculously unfair barrage of injuries, too." - Conor Orr
ESPN: 15 (Last week: 15)
"(Andrew) Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele have faced heavy criticism for their struggles on the interior offensive line, and there will be increased pressure to upgrade both spots this offseason if they fail to turn their seasons around. In replacing free agent Patrick Mekari at left guard, Vorhees has the lowest pass block win rate (91.8%) among the Ravens' starting offensive linemen and has allowed five sacks. The constant pressure up the middle has been a problem for quarterback Lamar Jackson." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 14 (Last week: 16)
"The Ravens didn’t win convincingly in Week 11 against Cleveland, but with a four-game win streak and other AFC contenders faltering, things might be working out in Baltimore’s favor. Winning the next pair of games against the Jets and Bengals is a must, but Baltimore is in a great spot right now—not just to contend for a wild-card spot, but also to catch Pittsburgh in the AFC North." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 13 (Last week: 15)
"Even factoring in facing a tough Browns defense, the Ravens' offense ended too many drives in empty or disappointing fashion, with turnovers and red-zone struggles (1-4) keeping the game needlessly close Sunday. Baltimore had to put it away with some trickery, as Mark Andrews turned a fake tush push into a go-ahead TD. The Ravens’ run game did most of the heavy lifting, but there has to be concern about increasingly leaky pass protection and general inefficiency when they get closer to the goal line. Lamar Jackson was up and down, undermined by some bad luck but also bedeviled by his own poor execution. The Ravens are right where they need to be to ultimately go from 1-5 to the playoffs, but the level of play still must rise." - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 17 (Last week: 17)
"The Ravens have clawed back to .500 after a 1-5 start with better health and defense during a four-game winning streak. Baltimore proved in Cleveland that it can win even if Lamar Jackson has a rough day." -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 11 (Last week: 11)
"The Ravens had a tricky game at Cleveland in bad weather against a very good defense and found a way to win. Style points don’t matter much. The call to run a fake tush push on fourth down and have Mark Andrews peel off for a run around right end took guts. The Ravens are rolling now." - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 17 (Last week: 16)
"In the middle of October, Baltimore stood 1-5. On Sunday, the Ravens won their fourth straight, and they play the Jets once and the Bengals twice in the next month. They also still have two games against the Steelers, so they have plenty of time to erase a one-game deficit in the division. Derrick Henry had 103 yards on 18 carries Sunday." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 11 (Last week: 12)
"It's time to continue a tear at M&T Bank Stadium for a team that doesn't play on the road again until Dec. 14. And congratulations to TE Mark Andrews − now the franchise record holder with 5,806 career receiving yards, four catches away from also wresting the franchise receptions record from Derrick Mason (471) and also suddenly giving Derrick Henry a run for his money as the team's best back." - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 15 (Last week: 14)
"They’re winning, even when they should lose" - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 11 (Last week: 14)
"Early in the season, the Baltimore Ravens deserved to fall in our rankings. They jumped off to a 1-5 start. Deep down inside, though, you knew this team would clean up errors and climb the standings, and it's done that with four consecutive wins after its Week 7 bye. While the power rankings aren't a direct reflection of the overall standings, the Ravens continue to surge in the hierarchy after a hard-fought road win over the Cleveland Browns." - Maurice Moton
CBS Sports: 12 (Last week: 14)
"It wasn't pretty at Cleveland, but they found a way. They have to be better on offense going forward." - Pete Prisco
Fox Sports: 17 (Last week: 16)
"Needing a fourth-quarter comeback to hold off Shedeur Sanders and the Browns doesn’t inspire confidence. But they have won four straight now and the schedule in front of them remains soft.
" - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 19 (Last week: 19)
" After rushing for a measly 23 yards on 11 carries the last time Baltimore met the Browns, Derrick Henry posted another 100-yard game on 18 touches in Week 11, scoring his seventh touchdown of the season on the way to the Ravens’ fourth straight win. The Flock are now undefeated since their Week 7 bye, and it seems that the return of Lamar Jackson has brought this team back into the fold. Baltimore now trails the Steelers by just one game as they approach a date with AFC North destiny in Week 14, but they’ll have to put down the Jets and Bengals first. The Ravens rank higher than all three in the last four weeks, with a +51 point margin (ranked fourth in the league)
" - Will Mauro
The Score: 12 (Last week: 12)
"A midseason role change for All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who's now seeing snaps all over the field, is once again sparking a monumental turnaround for the Ravens' defense. The offensive line gives me some pause, but I have to believe a scoring unit led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is on the cusp, too." - Dan Wilkins
For The Win: 16 (Last week: 14)
"A win's a win, but you don't get too much credit for mounting a comeback against Shedeur Sanders. Fortunately for Lamar Jackson, Sunday was the last time he'll have to see Myles Garrett (four sacks) in 2025." - Christian D'Andrea
