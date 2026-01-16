Ravens to Interview Bills' OC

The Baltimore Ravens have scheduled an interview for their head coaching position with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

According to the report, Brady will speak with the Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 18, following the Bills' divisional round game against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 17.

#Bills OC Joe Brady will have two interviews the day after his team's divisional round game against the #Broncos: The plan is for him to speak with the #Ravens and #Falcons on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2026

Brady is another candidate in a long line of interviews for the Ravens. Baltimore has recently completed interviews with former Ravens defensive backs coach and now-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Ravens will look to hire the franchise's fourth-ever head coach soon, before the other eight head coaching vacancies across the league begin to fill. The New York Giants are the most recent team to find their head coach of the future in John Harbaugh.

Brady's Credentials

Brady has been the offensive coordinator for the Bills since January 2024, but was named the interim in November 2023 after the team fired former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Brady has been with Buffalo since 2022, when he was originally hired as the quarterbacks coach.

In his second season as the offensive coordinator, Brady's unit finished the regular season fourth in total offense, 15th in passing and first in rushing—averaging 159.6 yards per game.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady goes over routes with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Josh Allen also had another impressive season after winning the league's MVP award in 2024. Allen has passed for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and has 579 yards and 14 more touchdowns on the ground.

In Brady's first full season as offensive coordinator, the Bills' offense averaged 30.9 points per game, which was the best in the AFC, and the offensive line allowed just 14 sacks, which was the best in the NFL. The Bills were also the first team in league history to score 30+ rushing and 30+ receiving touchdowns.

Prior to Buffalo, Brady spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under now-Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule. Under Brady, the Panthers' offense set a franchise record for fewest punts in a season with 45. He also coached and developed young receivers like DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers assistant coach Joe Brady and wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brady also spent one season at the collegiate level, where he was the passing game coordinator for the renowned 2019 LSU Tigers, which famously went 15-0 en route to a national championship victory. The Tigers' offense that season featured budding superstars in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Brady began his professional coaching career with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, where he was an offensive assistant. The Saints won back-to-back divisional titles and finished third in the NFL in total points with 911 during his time with the franchise. There, he got to work with head coach Sean Payton and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

In college, Brady played wide receiver at William & Mary from 2009-12. He then earned his Master's degree from Penn State while coaching for the Saints in 2018.

