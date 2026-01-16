Ravens Complete Interview with Former Dolphins HC

The search for the Baltimore Ravens head coach continues on into its second week after the firing of John Harbaugh, with a number of potential candidates for the position.

One person that might get the job is Mike McDaniel, who just completed his interview for the Ravens head coach position, which the franchise announced on Twitter.

McDaniel has head coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins, who just fired him, and could now land his second head coaching job in Baltimore.

The Ravens have some other candidates for head coach, but McDaniel is now one of the clear favorites after this interview.

Mike McDaniel Coaching Background

McDaniel spent the past four seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins from 2022 to 2025, compiling a 35-33 record.

He had success his first two seasons, making back-to-back playoff appearances, with a 9-8 record in 2022 and an 11-6 record in 2023, good for second place finishes in the AFC East Division.

The Dolphins failed to win in the playoffs either season, losing in cold weather to the rival Buffalo Bills in 2022 and then the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, both on the road in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Miami then had a 2-6 start to the 2024 season and even though they went 6-2 in their next eight games, they dropped the season finale and finished 8-9 and out of the playoffs for the first time under McDaniel.

The Dolphins had another terrible start in 2025, 2-7 through their first nine games and despite a better record late on to finish 7-10, the franchise let McDaniel go.

Problems for McDaniel stemmed from the play of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who originally had strong showings in his first two seasons, earning a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.

Tagovailoa missing five games with injury in 2024 after repeated concussions, then threw 15 interceptions last season and lost his starting spot late in the campaign.

McDaniel has an offensive coaching background, previously working with the San Francisco 49ers as the run game coordinator for four seasons, 2017-20, and offensive coordinator in 2021, helping the team make the Super Bowl in the 2019 season

He also was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons, (2015-16), during which they made the Super Bowl in the 2016 campaign.

McDaniel also worked as a wide receivers coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and the Washington Redskins in 2013 and two seasons as an offensive assistant in Washington (2011-12)

He coached in the United Football League with the California Redwoods/Sacramento Mountain Lions for two seasons, 2009-10.

McDaniel's first coaching gig was a coaching intern in 2005 with the Denver Broncos and then spent three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2006-08.

He played football in college, doing so as a wide receiver for Yale from 2001-04.

Ravens Potential Candidates/Interviews Completed

The Ravens have completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with five defensive coordinators in Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Schwartz of the Browns, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings, Vance Joseph of the Broncos and Anthony Weaver of the Dolphins.

Baltimore has also completed interviews with three offensive coordinators in Matt Nagy of the Chiefs, Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks and Kliff Kingsbury, formerly of the Commanders.

They have also interviewed Broncos offensive pass game coordinator & quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Baltimore has currently interviewed 10 different people for the position, which should give the front office an idea of who is a top candidate going forward.

