Ravens Complete HC Interview with Chargers DC

For as wide-reaching as the Baltimore Ravens' search to replace recently-fired Head Coach John Harbaugh has felt, former Ravens employees and branches of the Harbaugh coaching tree keep ending up right back in Baltimore's interview room.

Jim Schwartz, defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, has coached long enough to have aided the Ravens during their maiden 1996 season. Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver was an associate Ravens coach just two years ago. Klint Kubiak, the wunderkind offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, may not have passed through the Ravens' ranks directly, but his dad, Gary, enjoyed a one-and-done stint with the team during 2014, one of Harbaugh's many seasons on the job.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Few of those candidates have as many experience with the Harbaugh family as Jesse Minter, the Los Angeles' Chargers' defensive coordinator who marked interview No. 10 with the organization.

He spent four years in Baltimore on the defensive staff between 2017-20 for his first job at the NFL-level before snagging a position with John's brother, Jim, at Michigan. Following two NCAA campaigns, the final of which ended in a national championship for the Wolverines, he followed the younger Harbaugh to the Chargers for two more seasons.

Now, he's one of the premier young coordinators looking for his first run at directing a team.

Ravens now have completed an interview with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their head coach position. pic.twitter.com/h6uSrnf4Gv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2026

Minter's Chargers Experience

Los Angeles has been known for flawed showings on offense over Harbaugh's first two years back in the NFL, thanks in no small part to another familiar former Raven in recently-fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Their defenses, conversely, have been huge in propelling the squad to back-to-back playoff berths. Minter is coming directly off of a top-five defense, leading a crew of ball-hawkers who nabbed 19 interceptions out of the air. In the prior year, Minter's first time fully orchestrating a big-league defense, the Chargers allowed a league-low 301 points in the regular season.

In a press conference held by Ravens' majority owner Steve Bisciotti and General Manager Eric DeCosta, the executives revealed their intent on moving with rigid efficiency in locating their next head coach, looking for someone capable of working alongside Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team as they return to meeting championship expectations.

Others they plan on interviewing

49ers DC Robert Saleh

Rams PGC Nathan Scheelhaase

Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Rams DC Chris Shula

Bills OC Joe Brady

DeCosta said yesterday that they plan to interview 16. So there still could be a name or two that hasn't surfaced yet. https://t.co/u5Oxlp793a — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 14, 2026

There are still plenty more conversations to be had as a full docket of candidates remains for the interviewing crew, but Minter, like many of the other experienced and connected coordinators looking for their first top coaching opportunity in the NFL, is backed by intriguing qualifications.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!