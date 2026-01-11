Ravens Complete Interview with Former Bears HC

It's going to be a busy next few weeks for the Baltimore Ravens as they search for their new head coach after firing John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have already completed several interviews with candidates, but the weekend didn't stop them from continuing with their process. Baltimore brought in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for an interview and has completed it.

We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/tV2GT0UDK7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2026

Nagy has had two stints as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs; sandwiched between those was his time as head coach of the Chicago Bears. He went 34-31 as the head coach of Chicago, taking the Bears to the postseason twice in his four seasons there before getting fired and spending the last three seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nagy has a ton of experience as an offensive coach, which is a massive plus since Baltimore is looking more for an offensive-minded head coach. That experience as a head coach and leading a winning team is big, as is the fact that he had only one losing season with Chicago.

One big plus for bringing in someone with Nagy's resume is that he has worked with big-time quarterbacks before and knows how to develop them to keep them playing at a high level. He worked with multiple players like Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes for multiple years.

This is where Nagy would be a good hire, as he can work with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and ensure the offense continues to operate the way offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been running it. The good thing about Jackson is that he has improved over the last three years under Monken as a passer, with completion percentages of 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024.

Baltimore wants a coach who can ensure that trend continues for Jackson, as he took a massive step back in 2025. Most of that was due to the multiple injuries Jackson sustained, but it's still a noteworthy problem the Ravens need to make sure doesn't continue.

A potential Nagy hire might not excite the fan base for Baltimore like one of the newer, younger hires, but the Ravens need someone with experience that can take the franchise and Jackson to the next level. A new head coach may not be able to do that right away. Nagy, though, would be able to jump in right away as he has won two Super Bowls, so he knows what a winning culture looks like.

