Ravens’ First-Time Pro Bowler Talks Career Milestone

The Baltimore Ravens haven't lived up to expectations, let alone won more games than they've lost with a 7-8 record entering Week 17, but Pro Bowl voters were sure to still reward the squad with a few invitations to the honorable game.

They had enough talent on their underachieving roster to earn a few understandable nods, with their six selections leading the NFL in a pleasant surprise for Baltimore fans. Some nods, like perennial participants in Kyle Hamilton and Patrick Ricard, were less of a surprise compared to Zay Flowers and Roquan Smith amidst their own up-and-down campaigns, but only one of the Pro Bowlers will be making his debut.

Jordan Stout has been something of an afterthought for the Ravens across his four-year career, as the plight of the punter typically plays out. But they always had hope for the special teamer, drafting him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he's leveraged the noticeable step back that the offense has taken by coming into his own with that field-flipping boot.

The Pro Bowl only appoints one punter per conference, and Stout was named as the AFC's representative alongside longtime position representative Tress Way of the Washington Commanders.

Embracing the Honor

It's not the sort of position that lends itself to highlight plays or name recognition, but a designated pass to a Pro Bowl is about as highly as a punter can peak. And Stout, who's come a long way in finally achieving recognition, is doing his best to soak everything in.

"It's a crazy feeling. I think this is the first time in my career that it's really sunk in right away," he said in an appearance on "The Lounge," the Ravens' sponsored podcast. "High school, you wanna make All-State, and then you do it. And then you go to college, and you wanna be put on scholarship, and you're put on scholarship. You get drafted, and then you wanna make Pro Bowl. It's just a crazy feeling that all that hard work's paid off."

His Ravens have, of course, fallen well short of the year-in standard they've set for themselves, but he's pulled his weight with some of the league's stronger statistics. He's third in the league in average punt distance at 50.5 yards, just one of three punters to cross the half-century mark and second in net average yards with 44.9, having placed his balls within opponents' own 20-yard line on 20 different occasions.

"Every year he came in and worked and just tried to find something to get better at, and I think this year it really just clicked for him," special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "It's a part of growth. Those early years, he's a young guy, you get better through experience. He's played three full years, so with that experience it's starting to translate and it's carrying over."

This Ravens season has been short on bright spots, but Stout's ascendance is something to remember for the future. The best teams succeed on the margins, and Baltimore should have reason to believe that he'll still be helpful by the time they're back and ready to meaningfully compete.

