Ravens Punter Has Historic Outing in Jets Win

Before becoming the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens nearly two decades ago, John Harbaugh spent the bulk of his career at both the collegiate and professional levels as a special teams coordinator.

Given his extensive background in the often-overlooked and under-appreciated third phase of the game, it probably brought him an extra amount of joy to justifiably shout out his kicking and punting units as one of the biggest reasons they were able to secure their fifth straight win in Week 12 over the New York Jets. The decisive 23-10 victory put them above .500 and sitting atop the AFC North standings for the first time this season.

"[Let's] start with Jordan Stout and the punt coverage guys; that kept us in the game, probably, because we were backed up field-position wise," Harbaugh said. "We had averaged [starting] at the 20 [-yard line]; we were backed up inside the 10 [-yard line] once or twice, too."

Stout was by far the brightest star of the show with one of the best punting performances in not just franchise but NFL history. The fourth-year specialist's breakout season continued against one of the best special teams units in the league as he and his compatriots had a point to prove coming into the game.

"If I'm not mistaken, the Jets were the No. 1 special teams in the country," Stout said. "We knew that, so we all were going out there trying to prove that it was us."

The 2022 fourth-rounder took it upon himself to lead the charge with a phenomenal outing in which he set a new career-high and tied a Ravens record with a booming 74-yarder to flip the field on the Jets in the second quarter. It wasn't his only field-flipping play of the afternoon as he averaged 61.5 yards per punt, tied the sixth-highest mark in a single game in NFL history, including a 67-yarder to pin them at their 5-yard line in the fourth quarter.

"I feel like that's just [due to] a lot of time, a lot of hard work, just finally paying off," Stout said. "I've had a good year so far. TJ Tampa had an incredible day today. He made a few tackles on my punts, and I told him when I got a game ball today, 'I don't do that without the confidence that they give me,' because I'm hitting like 74 [and] 60-whatever-yard punts. If I didn't think they could get down there, I wouldn't be doing that, but they give me the freedom to be able to do that, so it's awesome."

Stout was put on notice heading into contract year

Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) kicks against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

After showing promising flashes but struggling with consistency during his first three seasons in the league, the big-legged punter was delivered a blunt and straightforward message as it pertained to his future with the team heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

"[Senior Special Teams Coach] Randy Brown tells me, 'If you do poorly, we're going to cut you. If you do OK, we'll re-sign you. If you do too well …' I'm going to leave that part out," Stout said. "It's going well."

The NFL is a results driven business that can be cold, unforgiving and is often referred to as the 'What have you done for me lately?' league, where loyalty only lasts while a player can perform at a moderate-to-high level. This season, Stout has put it all together in terms of consistency and elite performance to the point where he is in line to receive his first career Pro Bowl and All Pro nod at this pace, with a career-high season average of 51.42 per punt.

"He's made a big jump this year," Harbaugh said. "I think he's kind of found himself. Sometimes you have to figure out, what type of a punter am I going to be? And I think he's really punting to his strengths."

Similar to rookie kicker Tyler Loop this year, Stout was tasked with filling the enormous shoes of not only a franchise legend but a player at his position who revolutionized the game as one of the best in the league during his playing days in former Pro Bowl punter Sam Koch. His predecessor served as his mentor as an assistant in a consulting role during his first three years in the league, teaching him the are of directional punting and helping him through some rough times.

"I had a bad last five games last year," Stout said. "Him being there for me was what got me through it and is part of why I'm having a great year this year."

