Ravens Lose Two Players, Promote Depth For Jets Matchup
Although the Baltimore Ravens are more banged up than they've been in a while, they still only ruled out two players for their Week 12 home game against the visiting New York Jets.
Neither comes as a surprise, as veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman and undrafted rookie defensive back Keyon Martin both missed the entire week of practice, which signaled that they'd most likely miss this still must-win game in order for the team to get above .500 for the first time this season.
This will mark Bateman's second straight game missed as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain he suffered as a result of a hip-drop tackle in the Ravens' Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He ranks third on the team in targets (31), fourth in receptions (16), receiving yards (194) and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (2).
Meanwhile, this will mark the first career game missed by Martin, who suffered a rib injury in last week's road win over the Cleveland Browns that didn't cause him to leave the game but did require an overnight stay at a local hospital after experiencing some symptoms post-game.
It's an unfortunate development for the unheralded first-year pro who had his best game to date against one of the team's AFC North rivals, which included recording his first career sack and pass breakup, both of which came on key third downs to force a punt and a short field goal.
Martin was playing more extensively on defense for the first time in a while in Cleveland because the Ravens were without four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was recovering from finger surgery. The ninth-year veteran was a limited participant on the first two days of practice, full on the last two, and wasn't even given a designation on the final injury report, signaling that he is all set to return to the lineup.
Bateman's absence will likely mean another uptick in playing time for five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the field for a season-high 42 offensive snaps against the Browns. He made a clutch 11-yard snag to set up the game-winning play, and All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters earlier in the week that he wants to get the future Hall of Fame pass catcher more involved.
Humphrey isn't the only key skill position player who missed last week's win that is slated to return to action against the Jets. Seventh-year veteran running back Justice Hill was a full participant in practice all week after missing the Browns game with a toe injury and wasn't given an injury designation either. In his absence, youngster Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali helped Pro Bowl starter Derrick Henry fill the void in the passing game by combining for five receptions on six targets for 57 receiving yards.
Veteran Pass Rusher Won't Face Former Team
The Ravens are promoting the same two players from the practice squad for the second week in a row in undrafted rookie inside linebacker Chandler Martin and veteran defensive back Amani Oruwariye.
In doing so, they are opting not to elevate experienced edge defender Carl Lawson once again. The ninth-year veteran has yet to appear in a game since signing with the team on Oct. 22, despite them being thin at outside linebacker at times during that span, even after trading for fellow veteran Dre'Mont Jones.
Promoting Martin over him makes sense because he is filling the exclusive special teams role that was opened after fellow rookie linebacker Jay Higgins was placed on injured reserve. In his regular-season debut last week, Martin played 21 snaps and led the team with three special-teams tackles.
Oruwariye was promoted for secondary depth with Humphrey out last week and will do the same now that Keyon Martin won't be playing. However, he didn't play a single snap of special teams, which brings into question why use the second straight standard elevation just in case of emergency injury insurance over using Lawson's first to add more juice to the pass rush. He'd be an upgrade over fourth-year pro David Ojabo as a rotational pass rusher and would be playing with a little extra motivation this week, especially going up against one of his former teams in the Jets, who he played for from 2021-23.
