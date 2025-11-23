Four Keys to Ravens' Victory vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens are heavy home favorites in their Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In this AFC clash between two teams heading in opposite directions, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can keep their hopes of being the first-ever to three-peat by improving their record to 6-5 if they follow these keys.
Capitalize in the Red Zone
This is the right time of year, an ideal situation, and the perfect opponent for the Ravens offense to start clicking on all cylinders against as they head down the second half of the season. A big reason their defense had to come up with one last stop in last week's too-close-for-comfort win over the lowly Cleveland Browns was that the offensive counterparts were a woeful 1-of-4 inside the opposing 20-yard line.
With star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on injured reserve, the last prominent skill position player that the Jets offense flows through, left standing, is the fourth-year running back who leads the team in rushing by more than 300 yards. He is also a dynamic threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher as well with 226 receiving yards.
New York will try to get Hall the ball every which way as frequently as possible, and it is imperative that the Ravens' front seven keep him from getting going on the ground first and foremost, but must also be wearing of him on screens and wheel routes against off-ball linebackers.
Against a Jets defense that ranks in the bottom 10 against the run and traded away their best defensive lineman and highest-paid defensive back at the deadline, the Ravens can put this game away early if they make the most of their possessions that reach deep inside New York territory.
Be Ready to Face Multiple Quarterbacks
Even though the Jets named former Raven turned journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor the starter for this game, it doesn't mean that Justin Fields will spend the entire game on the bench. The former first-rounder is still one of the most dangerous rushing threats at the position in the league, so he could and likely will get his number called for certain packages and situations, such as short-yardage and near the goal, where the Jets might try to mix it up and give the Ravens a taste of their own medicine with the read option or zone read game.
"We have to be ready for everything," Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "They can always have a package for Fields, so we're going to be ready for everything."
They faced this exact same situation last season when Fields was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the first of three matchups between the two heated rivals after getting benched in favor of Russell Wilson, he ran the ball twice for 17 yards, with the second being a 9-yard carry that helped set up the third-and-1 to ice the game and seal an 18-16 win for the Steelers.
The Ravens remember that loss and are anticipating seeing both signal callers. Although Taylor isn't as spry as he once was at 36 years old, he is still averaging 5.7 yards per rushing attempt, so maintaining rush-lane integrity when he's in the game is just as paramount.
"Tyrod, he's done a good job everywhere he's gone," Van Noy said. "It seems like he's always had something go against him, somehow, some way in his career, but he still finds a way. [I] respect him and all that he's put into this game."
Attack Jets Secondary
The aforementioned highest-paid defensive back that New York traded away was two-time All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner, leaving former Raven Brandon Stephens and third-round rookie Azareye'h Thomas as their two starters on the outside. Neither is among the league's elite, although Stephens has been coming in strong as of late, even before Gardner's departure.
Given the familiarity factor between them and his well-documented struggles with tracking and making plays on the ball in the air on vertical routes, expect them to test him early and often. The 1-on-1 contested catch situations between Stephens and five-time Pro Bowl veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson wants to get more involved in the passing game, should be fun to watch.
None of the Jets' corners are a match for homegrown Pro Bowl wideout Zay Flowers in man coverage, so he should be set up for success no matter who he lines up across from.
