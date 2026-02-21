Ravens Free Agent Fights Back Against 'Washed' Claims

While there are plenty of key players that are becoming free agents, one of the 24 that will be available to sign with other teams isn't getting as much attention as the others, with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy.

After three seasons with the Ravens, Van Noy might be looking for a new home as he enters his 13th year in the NFL, but the commentary around him is that he may be reaching the end of his NFL career with his rough 2025 season with Baltimore. Van Noy appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he addressed his bad season and his future in the NFL.

"I would love to play more. I know my season didn't go the way that I wanted at all. It was one of those seasons that was hard for a lot of us, especially on defense this year. It didn't go the way we wanted to on defense with the Ravens, and personally, my statistics weren't where they have been in the last couple of years, alone all my career. I still have a lot of juice left. I still feel like I'm disruptive. I still feel like I can be a starter in the NFL, and it was just one of those years that everyone is going to say all these things. 'Oh, he's washed.' They've been saying that for the last five years."

Kyle Van Noy isn't ready to move on from NFL

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Van Noy has been stellar since joining the Ravens, as two of his three seasons in Baltimore have featured his best sack totals. He recorded nine sacks in 2023 and then topped it in 2024 with 12.5, which helped him land in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Last year was truly not a great year for Van Noy, as he struggled to consistently apply pressure on the quarterback, similar to the rest of the team, which recorded 30 sacks in 17 games. He finished the year with 20 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, two sacks, and an interception in 15 games.

The truth is, Van Noy has not been on the Ravens' radar at all so far this offseason regarding whether he should be re-signed for the 2026 season. With a new coaching staff, that certainly hurts his chances of coming back, with his only hope being with the new Ravens defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, who could fight for him to return as the two were together in Baltimore back in 2023.

There's a strong chance Van Noy doesn't come back, but it should be an option the Ravens consider, since he would be cheaper than the others and could still be a good rotational edge rusher to help new head coach Jesse Minter's unit.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!