Ravens' Derrick Henry Offers Calm Response to Explosive Play
Everyone in Baltimore has not been able to stop talking about the success of Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' game-winning touchdown run called "Hurricane" that helped give the team a 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
While there has been a ton of excitement about it, some Ravens players seem to be done talking about the play's impact. Ravens running back Derrick Henry was asked about whether that play call would give them more confidence in short-yardage situations. Henry had to remind the media that while it was a great play call, it doesn't change their confidence level.
"This must've been the best play you've ever seen in your life, because we just executed the play, and it worked. We always have confidence. It's not because one play went for a touchdown that we don't have confidence. Defenses get paid, too. Sometimes, they're going to get the best of you, and sometimes you will. So that's just football."
Henry has proven plenty of times the Ravens are solid in short yards
While it was a cool play, reporters must have forgotten that Henry has been the king of short-yard situations for years. He finished that Browns game with 103 yards on the ground and scored a one-yard touchdown run in the win.
The first five games of the season were rough on Henry, besides the 169-yard performance in the opener against the Buffalo Bills. After averaging just 63.4 yards per game through the first five games, Henry has averaged 98 yards per game, including three 100-yard games in that stretch.
Baltimore's five-time Pro Bowler is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 806 and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns with seven. At age 31, Henry has not shown any signs of slowing down whatsoever.
If there is anyone on the Ravens who doesn't need a confidence booster when the team is in a short-yardage situation, it's the guy weighing 252 pounds who can run over anyone who gets in his way. Henry has been the master at picking yards after contact since 2016.
The Hurricane call was cool and will be something the Ravens media mentions all season, as it will serve as a highlight play to show the team's turnaround in 2025. Ultimately, though, when it comes to running it up the middle and needing just one yard, either Andrews under center at quarterback or Henry will get the job done.
