Ravens Rookie Defender's Season Might Be Over

The Baltimore Ravens returned to winning ways with a blowout win over the division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the Week 15 game. But defensive coordinator Zach Orr might have lost one of the key members of his unit.

Teddye Buchanan was put on the field alongside the special teams for punt coverage near the end of the first quarter. The inside linebacker fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee. He was taken to the sidelines following the non-contact injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh and the training staff stood around with concerned looks as the LB got evaluated. Buchanan was carted to the locker room and was ruled out ahead of the second quarter.

The Ravens HC had a grim update about the rookie’s injury in the postgame availability.

“Teddye, we'll know tomorrow, but I don't think it looks good initially, but we'll have to confirm that tomorrow.” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh’s fear is likely to turn into reality. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Buchanan has already played his final game of the season.

“Sources: The belief is that Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan, the team’s second-leading tackler, tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Bengals. Buchanan will undergo additional testing today to confirm the injury.” Schefter wrote.

Sources: The belief is that Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan, the team’s second-leading tackler, tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Bengals. Buchanan will undergo additional testing today to confirm the injury. pic.twitter.com/fswROGg53f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

Buchanan contributed with two assists before getting sidelined against the Bengals. The Ravens’ defense was phenomenal in a shutout 24-0 win over Joe Burrow and Co. at M&T Bank Stadium to stay in the playoff race.

The rookie leaves a massive void in the Ravens’ defense that hosts the 11-3 New England Patriots next week. Lamar Jackson and Co. are also scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final stretch.

Teddye Buchanan’s Dream Rookie Season

Buchanan was having an incredible season after being selected at No. 129 overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering Week 15 against the Bengals, Buchanan had amassed 91 total tackles (49 solo and 42 assists), along with 0.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

The linebacker’s breakout season had made him an essential part of Baltimore’s defensive unit and a strong contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In October, the rookie led the Ravens’ defense with 30 tackles, adding half a sack and four tackles for loss, which earned him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honor. He posted a career-best 15 tackles in Week 5 against the Texans.

Against the Los Angeles a week later, Buchanan logged his first career quarterback hit and sack while charting nine tackles.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!