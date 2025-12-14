Ravens Provide Injury Updates Following Bengals Win

The Baltimore Ravens put together their most complete win of the 2025 season in a 24-0 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, but they didn't come out of the crucial AFC North clash unscathed.

They had five different starters go down with injuries over the course of the game and only two returned to finish the game. Rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan was the first to leave the game after going down with a knee injury on the Ravens' second punt of the game and was ruled out after getting carted off the field.

Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left the game with a foot injury after an excellent play where he joined forces with inside linebacker Roquan Smith to force an incompletion deep down the field to secure a turnover on downs early in the third quarter. That would be his last snap of the game as he went from being questionable to return to eventually being ruled out with a foot injury.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran edge defender Dre'Mont Jones both briefly left the game in the second half but returned and finished the game. On offense, left tackle Ronnie Stanley limped off the field late in the third quarter and did not return, but was on the sideline in uniform, cheering on the team with the game clearly out of hand in the Ravens' favor.

In his post-game press conference, head coach John Harbaugh provided updates on the three players who left the game and did not return.

Injury updates from Coach Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/SeNGV2Ri88 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2025

"Ronnie looks fine, Awuzie, we're going to know more tomorrow," Harbaugh said. "I think he got caught up in that netting down there in the end zone somehow with his foot or something. Teddye, we'll know tomorrow, but I don't think it looks good initially, but we'll have to confirm that tomorrow."

Depth Stepped Up to Close Out the Game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buchanan's injury looked the worst of the bunch as he immediately went down clutching his knee after not even making contact with the Bengals returner on the play. He was replaced in the lineup by a combination of third-year inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who opened the season as the starter at the WILL spot, and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who was making his 2025 debut after being activated to the 53-man roster the day before the game. They combined to make 11 total tackles, with Simpson finishing with the second-most total tackles on the team with nine, including four solos.

Coming in for Awuzie on the outside when the Ravens put three cornerbacks on the field and moved Humphrey into the slot was second-year pro T.J. Tampa. He made a nice open-field solo tackle on tight end Tanner Hudson on second down to third-and-short in the third quarter. The 2024 fourth-rounder has provided the Ravens with quality depth all season, stepping up and making impressive plays in coverage when called upon.

Stanley was replaced in the lineup by fifth-round rookie Carson Vinson, who was active for just the fourth time this season and the second week in a row. After playing only a handful of special teams snaps on field goal protection in his first three appearances, this marked his first offensive snaps in a game since the preseason, and he comported himself well, not giving up a sack and helping break running back Keaton Mitchell for a 22-yard run to ice the game.

