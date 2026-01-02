Ravens Hit With Illness Before Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face their arch rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, and they'll need all hands on deck to secure a Week 18 victory. However, the Ravens have been battling an illness and injury bug all season, and this week is no different.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on social media, both wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are ill. Zrebiec did not include more details on Humphrey, who also suffered a finger injury earlier this season, but said Bateman was on the field ahead of practice. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told media that he is hopeful both players will suit up for the forthcoming game.

Ravens Illness Woes Return

Earlier this season, another illness hampered the team. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a day of practice with the flu, taking nose tackle John Jenkins (who today signed a $2 million contract extension with the team) down with him. While both players returned for the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots, the week ended in heartbreak as the Ravens lost 28-24.

Hopefully, whatever is ailing Bateman and Humphrey won't spread to any other members of the team. The league mandates strict contagious illness protocol to prevent infection from spreading, including isolating sick players from others until healthy.

Ravens vs. Steelers Facing Off in High-Stakes Showdown

The Ravens are facing their most high-stakes game of the season. After beginning the year 1-5 and falling to the Steelers at home, they have the opportunity to clinch a division title and playoff berth this week. The stakes have never been higher: the winner of the contest goes on to play a home playoff game, while the loser is eliminated from contention entirely.

With Jackson finally back at practice after missing the Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury, the Ravens are slight favorites. However, star Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is also set to return for the contest, putting the Ravens' struggling offensive line on notice. Watt has missed three games due to a partially collapsed lung he suffered caused by a dry needling accident.

The Steelers won't be going down without a fight, and the Ravens will need Bateman and Humphery to be as healthy as they can be to punch a playoff ticket.

