Lamar Jackson Hints Massive Breakout Coming for Ravens Playmaker
2025 has been kind of a whacky, off-balanced season for the Baltimore Ravens due to the 1-5 start on the season, but with things back on track, the team could see some of their quiet stars get a bit louder in the last part of the season.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about the quiet season that one of his top targets, tight end Isaiah Likely, has been having this season. Jackson acknowledged that there are a lot of weapons to throw at, but hinted at something bigger coming for Likely.
"We have other tight ends and other guys eating," Jackson said. "But [Isaiah Likely] has been coming along as the season has been going on. He was out the first few weeks, but his time is coming. But like I said, we have other guys who've been stepping up and doing their thing. So, when your number's called, I feel like he is going to do what he's supposed to do."
Likely will be needed for the second half run from the Ravens
It's true that Likely has been a near non-factor in an offense that many thought he would hold a bigger role in, since there were multiple trade rumors with Mark Andrews all season. Likely has only caught 12 passes for 118 yards in seven games.
Before this season, Likely had posted at least 370 yards and three touchdowns in each season. Last year was his best in the NFL, with 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns.
Likely missed the first three games of the season after suffering a fracture in his foot early in training camp. He's been slowly working his way back into the offense while trying to become a factor.
The good news is that the trend suggests he could become a more significant factor in the offense. After five catches for 26 yards in the first four games back, Likely's production has gone up since Jackson returned to the lineup with seven receptions for 92 yards.
Baltimore's passing game is in a better position than it was under Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley. It was more about running the football at that time, but a more well-balanced offense has the receivers and tight ends looking better.
It wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the tight ends like Andrews and Likely have breakout performances and become bigger factors in the passing game. Jackson loves to get his tight ends involved more often, so watch for Likely to start looking like the guy we have seen in the past.
