Ravens Rookie Review: Undrafted DB Broke Out vs. Browns
Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class got to see extended action in the team's ugly 23-16 road win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 5-5. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were third-round guard Emery Jones, who has yet to make his NFL debut, and sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles for the fifth game in a row.
Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.
DB Malaki Starks
While first-round safety's streak of consecutive games with an interception came to an end, he was integral to the pass defense, allowing a season-low 81 net passing yards. Starks applied a couple of pressures on blitzes off the edge, forcing an incompletion and recording his first career quarterback hit on the first, and while he got juked on the second, the pass from Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders still wound up incomplete.
He finished with 2 total tackles, including a solo, but could've had another had he not whiffed on an arm tackle attempt on rookie running back Dylan Sampson, which would have resulted in a 19-yard gain instead of minimal or no gain.
OLB Mike Green
After being listed as questionable to play in this game due to an ankle injury he sustained on the first day of practice that caused him to be limited in the second and sit out the third, the second-round rookie still played nearly 70% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps with 37.
Green didn't make much of an impact as a pass rusher and finished with an assisted tackle that came on a third-down scramble from Sanders after he just crossed the line to gain.
LB Teddye Buchanan
The fourth-round rookie had another strong outing, despite playing his fewest defensive snaps (37) since Week 1. This was his ninth straight start. Buchanan was great playing downhill as a run-defender, blitzer, and even in coverage. He nearly had his first career full sack on a pressure of Sanders, who just managed to get the ball away.
Buchanan also recorded his first career pass breakup by snuffing out a screen and knocking the ball out of the hands of Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. He finished with a career-low 3 total tackles but was still the fourth-highest graded defender and overall player on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 80.2.
OT Carson Vinson
The fifth-round rookie was active in consecutive games for the first time this season, as he has clearly overtaken veteran Joseph Noteboom, who was a healthy scratch for the second week in a row, as the primary swing tackle option. All three of his snaps came on special teams on the field goal protection unit.
K Tyler Loop
With the offense's struggles to capitalize in the red zone persisting for the second week in a row, the sixth-round rookie had another busy day at the office. Loop made both of his extra points and was called upon for a trio of field goals of under 50 yards, with a long of 44 in somewhat inclement weather with a wind factor.
WR LaJohntay Wester
For the seventh time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with a career-high 6 coming on offense and 8 on special teams. He picked up 32 yards on his lone kick return attempt but was taken off it after putting the ball on the ground for the second week in a row, except this time around, it didn't harmlessly fly out of bounds.
On his second punt return opportunity, Wester muffed the ball and handed the Browns the ball back just 6 yards shy of the end zone. Fortunately for him, the damage was mitigated to just a field goal and he was still allowed to finish the game fielding punts. He fielded three punts and recorded 26 return yards, the bulk of which came on his first of the game when he ripped off a 19-yarder. Most of his offensive snaps came as the motion player, as he has still not seen his first regular-season target.
"I think I tracked it pretty good," Wester said. "I just kind of took my eyes off the ball to see if I had room to return it, and when I looked back up, it kind of curved on me. So, I tried to adjust last minute, and I ended up muffing it. It definitely was a learning experience. I know now that when the ball is in the air, that's mine. And I have the whole organization on my back, so I have to protect it with my life."
CB Keyon Martin
With All Pro veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey out for this game after undergoing finger surgery last week, the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette was called upon to play extensively on defense in the nickel role once again, in addition to still being a staple on special teams. For the second week in a row, Martin made impressive plays in both phases of the game as he recorded a trio of career firsts.
The first notable play he made was in coverage of Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter, when he broke up a pass in the end zone on third down to force Cleveland to settle for a short field goal after a sudden change off a special teams turnover.
Martin recorded the first of his 3 solo tackles in the ensuing kickoff following the Ravens' first touchdown of the game in the second quarter. In the second half, he made a pair of drive-killing plays on third down to bring down Sanders, with the first coming on a nickel blitz where he recorded his first career sack for a 14-yard loss and the second being an open-field tackle after a 6-yard scramble. His 20 special teams snaps tied Buchanan and second-year running back Rasheen Ali for the fifth-most on the team.
"That sack, he had a couple of good coverages, he had a batted ball," Harbaugh said. "I thought he played really well. He played well on special teams [and] has been."
DB Keondre Jackson
Even though he didn't have a big hit or forced a turnover covering a kick or punt again, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois State continues to be one of the Ravens' special teams players. He recorded at least one tackle for the fifth game in a row which was a solo that came on the team's second punt of the game just before halftime, to pin the Browns back at their 11-yard line. Jackson's 23 snaps in the third phase of the game were the second-most on the team.
ILB Chandler Martin
The undrafted free agent out of Memphis played exclusively on special teams and did so at a high level in his regular season debut. With fellow first-year linebacker Jay Higgins on injured reserve, Martin filled his core contributor role in the third phase of the game more than admirably. His 21 special teams snaps were the fourth-most and he led the team with 3 total special teams tackles, including a solo on the Ravens first punt of the second half where he brought down wide receiver Gage Larvadain at the Cleveland 25-yard line after a return of 13 yards.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!