Ravens Make Crucial Nate Wiggins Injury Announcement

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after a tough Thanksgiving holiday, taking a 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 6-6 on the season.

That game included a key injury to the starting lineup, with Nate Wiggins being knocked out of that game with a foot injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Wiggins' status, which appears to be up in the air.

"Nate's day to day right now, so we'll see where he's at on Wednesday and we'll see where he's at going forward from there."

Ravens hoping to get Wiggins and multiple others back soon

Wiggins has been a key player on the team as he's been their top coverage corner all season. He's got nine pass deflections and three interceptions on the season to lead the team.

Harbaugh gave other critical injury updates in his presser with the team. He broke the news that running back Justice Hill will be out for the next three to four weeks with a neck injury and is most likely heading to the IR, but is still hopeful that he can return late in the season.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hill has been one of the primary backup running backs, but with him missing time, that will change. It most likely means Keaton Mitchell is the speed back to Derrick Henry's power back, and Rasheen Ali will be more of a pass blocker and catching out of the backfield.

The Ravens will also be without rookie linebacker Chandler Martin, but his news is much worse. Martin has a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season, and might be back by training camp next year.

There is some good news, though, as two players on the IR might be able to practice this week. Harbaugh shared that outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot) and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles) could return to practice for the first time this week since their injuries.

Robinson will be key to try to get back before the season ends after breaking his foot in the Los Angeles Rams game, as he is their top pass rusher. Washington hasn't played all season and could help add depth to the secondary.

Baltimore is back to square one after their five-game losing streak ended, but they are still in the thick of the AFC North division race as they are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place. With five games remaining, it's anyone's ball game to win the division.

