Ravens Might Have Tyler Linderbaum's Replacement in NFL Draft

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is currently working with the team to negotiate a new agreement that could keep him on the roster over the next four or five years.

After Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta's "market-setting" comments, there is a belief that the agreement that the Ravens offered Linderbaum might not be in the range they are aligned on. A recent report said that Linderbaum could be looking for upwards of $25 million per year on his next contract.

That kind of asking price would make it super easy for DeCosta to walk away from the negotiation table and find an alternative solution to the problem.

After the NFL Combine this past weekend, the Ravens might have their answer in a player they never thought about.

Ravens could target Iowa center in the 2026 NFL Draft

While offensive linemen are not known for their speed, Iowa center Logan Jones certainly got everyone's attention as he ran the fastest 40 time at the combine among the offensive linemen with a 4.9 flat. Jones also had a 1.75 10-yard split.

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season at Iowa, Jones was the ninth-highest graded center out of 307 in the nation, as Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 79. He was an unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection while also winning the Rimington Trophy for the nation's best center and the Joe Moore Award for the country's best offensive line. Jones was named to the All-Big Ten team three years in a row.

The best part about Jones is that he's mostly been a projected Day 3 selection in the draft. From his resume and his workout at the combine, there's a chance he might sneak into Day 2, but the Ravens should have him on their radar.

Baltimore has other big needs in the draft as they will be looking at offensive guards, defensive tackles, edge rushers, and wide receivers to add to the team. Center for now is not a need, but if Linderbaum walks, it could very much depend on what they do in free agency.

It has been reported that Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern has been the backup plan, but with DeCosta wanting to focus more on the draft over free agency, Jones could be the better option. Another young center the Ravens can develop behind a veteran and eventually start in the NFL, either in 2026 or 2027.

Jones seems to have all the tools needed to be a starting NFL center, so the Ravens shouldn't pass that up if the Linderbaum negotiations go up in flames.

