Ravens Get Positive Feedback for Pass Rusher Trade

Dre'Mont Jones brings a different kind of flavor to the Ravens DLine: a rugged, physical OLB who is listed as 6-3, 280 lbs. He's surging in production, racking up 4.5 Sacks in the last month, including this spinning take down of Daniel Jones in Week 8.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YCWbWL00nV