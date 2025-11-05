Ravens Get Positive Feedback for Pass Rusher Trade
The Baltimore Ravens added some much-needed help to their pass-rush earlier this week, swapping for the rights to Tennessee Titans veteran Dre'Mont Jones on the evening before the NFL trade deadline.
Such a move was a long-time coming, with the Ravens' emphasis on bolstering their platoon of edge rushers taking a step up in urgency every week. They traded a starter in Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, and aren't loaded with other functional options to throw at opposing quarterbacks.
That's where Jones will come in. He's started in 45 of the 56 games he's appeared in over the last four seasons, notching between four and seven sacks per season between three different teams. His year-28 season already looks like one of his biggest yet, as he's already got 4.5 sacks to his name through nine games to go along with 25 tackles, nine quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
How Badly Was Jones Needed?
He'll only add to an edge rotation headlined by the elder statesman Kyle Van Noy and the unproven Mike Green, who would greatly benefit from a player like Jones who's ready to step in and apply some pressure now.
Several Ravens analysts agree that the team made a solid decision to invite the regular starter to his first real chance at contributing to high-leverage NFL football, even if he required a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2026 that could turn into a fourth-round asset pending his physical.
"With 11 sacks in eight games, Baltimore desperately needed to bolster its pass rush. The Ravens not only got that with Jones, they also got a player who appears to be in the middle of a career year," CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo wrote in awarding the Ravens with an A grade. "The cherry on top of this deal is that the Ravens didn't have to give up one of their top picks in next year's draft to acquire him."
"Jones' addition addresses one of the Ravens' biggest needs while reinforcing the narrative that Baltimore is in no way cashing out on this season. Despite their 3-5 record, the Ravens are currently in second place in the AFC North with five games remaining against divisional foes."
The Ravens are focusing on the right issues, of which that unimpressive record has revealed several to choose from. The trade deadline remains as their last hope to salvage any remaining playoff hopes through trades with their peers, and even if this isn't exactly a game-changing one, it's a step in the right direction.
