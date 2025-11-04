Ravens' Lamar Jackson Immediately Returns to Dominance
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never been more meticulous as a passer.
It's a sentiment that's been said increasingly often over the past few seasons, a span in which the star quarterback has continually taken noticeable leaps within his pocket and as a creator, and he's got the numbers to back the bold claims up.
He currently leads all qualified quarterbacks (who've thrown a minimum of 100 balls) in passer rating this season, posting an unbelievable 136.7 figure over 2025. That leads the next qualified arm, New England's Drake Maye, by nearly 20 full points at 116.9. Directly below him sit Jared Goff and Sam Darnold, two of the other most accurate maneuverers in the game. That's how far Jackson sits ahead of the field.
He already led all quarterbacks in the statistic in his First Team All-Pro-winning bid last season, but that number was at 119.6 — which would still lead all passers today. His improved excellence has only pushed him ahead of the historical pack, as Jackson stands as the all-time passer-rating leader at 103.5 for his career.
How Do Those Numbers Transition to On-Field Results?
Jackson's habit for nailing almost all of his throws between scrimmage and halfway down the field resulted in some hefty scoring numbers to open the season, but that rarely translated in wins. He threw 10 touchdowns across the first four games on a 71.6% completion percentage, yet the Ravens' lone win over that span arrived against the lowly Cleveland Browns.
The Week 4 hamstring injury he sustained midway through their high-profile Kansas City Chiefs matchup stopped what was already looking to be one of the most accurate volume throwing seasons in NFL history, as he was forced to sit for a month while his team continued losing. They entered the bye week with a miserable 1-5 record to show for themselves, desperately hoping for their quarterback's return.
Picking Up Where He Left Off
Backup Tyler Huntley's ability to pull off a decent Jackson impression resulted in a much-needed Week 8 win, setting the star up to return on a high note last week against the Miami Dolphins. All Jackson did in his first game back was throw four more touchdowns, tying his season-high, and converting on all but five of his 23 aerial attempts.
His presence on such statistical leaderboards has been tough to digest, with long injury management periods always sapping from the understanding of how to contextualize their impact compared to league-wide peers. But even with a weakened offensive line, an assortment of weapons who largely rely on his decision-making and arm and a defense that's done him few favors during their shared appearances, he continues producing at an unprecedented rate.
