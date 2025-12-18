Ravens Preparing for Unique Challenge of Drake Maye

The Baltimore Ravens will face the New England Patriots in Week 16 with a lot to prove. For the Ravens, the Patriots' intimidating offense is front of mind, led by one of the league's finest emerging quarterbacks.

Drake Maye, who is among the favorites this year for an MVP nod, is in his sophomore year with the Patriots, heading a miraculous season under the direction of Mike Vrabel in his first year at the helm. The young team have gone 11-3 so far after a 4-13 showing in 2024, and the Ravens players recently opened up about the respect they have for Maye, and the strategy they will use to take him on.

"I think with [Drake] Maye, he's just really calm," Ravens safety Alohi Gilman said this week. "You can tell he's gotten really comfortable back there [because he] makes good decisions. He isn't in a hurry to make splash plays when he doesn't need to – he just makes the right reads."

"I think that's the biggest thing that you can see. He's playing really well, and [I have] a lot of respect for him."

What Ravens Have on the Line

This game represents the Ravens' last game at home, where they currently have a 3-5 record, and they will need to be perfect down the stretch to make the playoffs. Currently sitting at 7-7 with a 34% chance at a playoff bid, the Ravens will hope to improve to 44% per the Athletic's playoff simulator.

"Yes, I think [Drake Maye] is playing on a high level, on an elite level," Gilman said on Maye's improvements in 2025. "He's definitely taken his game to another level this year compared to last year, and I think, overall, just as a team, they have a great team that complements each other."

"[...] it's always fun when you play against the best guys. That's kind of what you want. It's like going against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, it's like 'Yes, let's go, let's do it.' So that's my mentality, and I'm excited for it."

The Ravens' recent 24-0 shutout win over Burrow and the Bengals represented the first shutout of Burrow's career, so the Ravens will be flying high on that energy and hope to keep the Pats from clinching a playoff spot with this win.

John Harbaugh on Drake Maye

Head coach John Harbaugh, when breaking down what he is most worried about heading into the Patriots showdown, also mentioned Maye's tendency to make big plays, also mentioning the talents of rookie quarterback TreVeyon Henderson in the press appearance. The Ravens offense is currently ranked 20th in the league, so the concern is warranted, but the Ravens are still slightly favored to win the matchup.

“They’re physical, obviously, and (Drake) Maye’s made some nice throws, and sometimes he runs around, but he’s made some big throws and play actions and things like that. (They are) a big-play offense that can run the ball. That’s a combination that you have to be concerned about.”

On the subject of what he's seen from Maye's film, offensive linebacker Tavius Robinson took on some personal responsibility for keeping him from making those big plays. With such a need for perfection from the Ravens, we can hope the sentiment is infectious.

"[Drake Maye] is a good quarterback. They have a good team over there, so it's going to be on us to contain him and come up with a [win]."

