Ravens Open Return Window for Jay Higgins IV

The Baltimore Ravens got disappointing news early this week with the confirmation of the season-ending torn ACL suffered by fourth-round rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan in their Week 15 shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the team began its preparation for its regular-season home finale and perhaps its last time playing at M&T Bank Stadium this season, it received positive news on the injury front with the designation to return to practice of fellow rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV.

The undrafted free agent was placed on injured reserve following the Ravens' Week 10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a minor knee injury that head coach John Harbaugh said would be a "few weeks" at the time he went on the shelf. With Buchanan heading for season-ending injured reserve, Higgins will likely fill his vacated spot on the 53-man roster once he's officially activated at the end or sometime during his 21-day practice window.

Despite being one of the best and most instinctual off-ball linebackers in the nation during his time leading the University of Iowa defense, the former All-American didn't get to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, due in large part to lackluster athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He landed in the perfect place to prove himself, as the Ravens have historically been among the best in the league at identifying and developing unheralded talent, particularly at the linebacker position.

After being one of the brightest standouts in the preseason and proving he can play at the professional level, Higgins was one of three undrafted rookies to make the initial 53-man roster, along with defensive backs Keyon Martin and Reuben Lowery, who was waived after the first five games and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts.

UDFA Jay Higgins made the most of his preseason debut — quick reads, downhill trigger, physical at the point, disciplined in zone, and vocal getting the front set. Brought energy and set the tone for the defense.



Prior to suffering his setback, Higgins had been playing exclusively on special teams and emerged as one of the Ravens' key contributors in the third phase of the game. He was among the team leaders in special teams tackles with 6 in total, 3 solo and 3 assisted, and recorded a forced fumble.

While third-year pro Trenton Simpson is slated to step up and reclaim the role at the starting WILL spot next to All Pro veteran Roquan Smith, it's not outside of the realm of possibilities that Higgins could carve out a rotational role, similarly to Buchanan at the start of the season before seizing it completely.

The team had a spot on their practice squad open up following the signing of second-year safety Sanoussi Kane to the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster, per the NFL transaction wire. After being selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Purdue, Kane established himself as one of the Ravens' core special teams players as a rookie, but was outshined and ultimately replaced in that role this year by undrafted rookie Keondre Jackson.

Kane was waived after Week 9 and signed back to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He was elevated for the Ravens' Week 14 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and ends his tenure with the team with 10 total tackles, including 5 solos, in 22 career games. In Nashville, he'll be reunited with former Ravens defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell, who were claimed off waivers by the Titans after not making the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.

