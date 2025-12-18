Patriots Pose Unique Challenge For Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have their season on the line as they host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 16.

To learn more about the Patriots' upcoming appointment, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Mike D'Abate.

The Patriots blew a 21-point lead against the Bills for their first loss since Week 3 in their last game. Will that give the Pats a chip on their shoulder against the Ravens?

New England’s Week 15 loss to the Bills has already unearthed its share of negative reactions within the fan base. Squandering a 21-0 lead — as well as a 17-point halftime lead — is frustrating to say the least. However, no one knows that type of frustration better than the Patriots players and coaches this week.

Rather than lamenting the past, there seems to be a renewed sense of vigor as the Pats head into this prime time battle against the Ravens. The team seems determined to apply what they’ve learned from their mistakes, rather than excuse them.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, along with several Patriots starters, likened their battle with the Bills to having a “playoff-like” atmosphere — a feeling which is almost certain to continue this week in Baltimore. The Pats will need to play with a sense of urgency, as well as a swagger which reminds the NFL universe of the team that won 10 straight games and still sits stop the AFC East at 11-3.

Raven Marlon Humphrey and teammates taunt Patriot fans in the after an end zone interception. | Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Does this Patriots team remind you of any others from the Brady era? What makes them similar or what sets them apart from the other Super Bowl contenders the Pats have had?

This team has similarities with several squads from the “dynasty era.” However, it is tough to ignore the comparisons it is drawing to the 2001 team who brought the first Super Bowl championship to Foxborough.

With both teams led by an aggressive, veteran defense — as well as a promising, young quarterback — Vrabel is exhibiting a “worst-to-first” like coaching style, akin to the vibes of the early years under Bill Belichick. Still, this 2025 iteration sets itself apart from its predecessors with a greater number of younger, explosive playmakers in all three phases of the game.

In the final analysis, this team will only be compared to the championship squads of the past, if they can sustain a deep playoff run — a feat which is more easily dreamed of than done.

What’s a matchup you are looking forward to against the Ravens?

It is only natural that opposing teams look forward to devising a defensive strategy to contain quarterback Lamar Jackson or running back Derrick Henry. When healthy, each player represents the best of what it takes to succeed at their respective positions. However, New England’s defense will need to exhibit a more complete effort than their output against the Bills in Week 15.

The Pats have had their issues when defending tight ends, allowing three touchdowns to Buffalo’s Dawson Knox last weekend. Therefore, keep a sharp eye on safeties Jaylinn Hawkins, Craig Woodson and Dell Pettus and their attempts to contain Baltimore’s tight-ends tandem of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

If the Patriots were to lose, what would be the reason why?

New England must play four, consistent quarters of football to be successful — both in Week 16 against the Ravens, and in the playoffs. If the Patriots are once again plagued by one of their patented slow starts, Baltimore’s offense will make them pay in a hurry.

Therefore, the Pats must play sound fundamental football on both offense and defense, while tightening up their tackling on special teams — primarily on returns. Should New England falter in any aspect of this, they will find themselves heading back to Foxborough with consecutive losses for the first time this season.

What's your prediction for the game?

While both sides are entering Week 16 with extra motivation — whether it be the Patriots attempting to punch their postseason ticket or Baltimore fighting to remain alive in the playoff race— it will be the team which best avoids costly mistakes, penalties and turnovers.

The home team has a great deal of talented players in all three phases of the game. However, New England should return to a form which allows them to earn the victory this weekend.

Final Score Prediction: 24-20, New England.

