Mark Andrews Breaks Down Ravens Clutch Touchdown Play-Call
The Baltimore Ravens' offensive struggles in the red zone persisted in their AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns' vaunted defense in Week 11, with them only converting on just one of their four trips inside the Cleveland 20-yard line.
The Ravens also turned the ball over twice on tipped interceptions, but when it mattered most late with the game on the line and their winning streak hanging in the balance, they stepped up and flawlessly executed the perfect play-call.
After becoming the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards on his first touch of the day via a sliding 11-yard first-down reception in the first quarter, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews made his biggest play on his final touch.
Tied 16-16 with under three minutes left to play and facing a pivotal fourth-down from the Cleveland 35-yard line, needing just a yard to extend the drive, the Ravens lined Andrews up under center for what looked like a tush-push quarterback sneak attempt.
Instead of running the same short-yardage play that most offenses dial up in such situations, offensive coordinator Todd Monken pulled out another creative wrinkle out of the formation, and it resulted in Andrews not only picking up the first down but sprinting into the end zone for the go-ahead score to give Baltimore its first lead of the game.
"We were practicing [the play] earlier on in the week, and it was looking pretty good," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We just needed a couple yards, but for [Andrews] to go for a touchdown; that was amazing. And for him to [now] have the [franchise's] all-time receiving yards [record], that's crazy. Shout out to Mark."
The Ravens went on to hold on to their advantage on the scoreboard and secure their fourth straight victory, 23-16. After the game, Andrews gave fans and the media a peek behind the curtain and shared the origins and other interesting details behind the incredibly clutch play, and expressed his gratitude for the vital role that his teammates played in making it happen.
"It was a great call. It's called 'Hurricane,' and I think the guys just executed really well." Andrews said. "[We were] just trying to be versatile in that package, and it was a great play call. It felt great to get in the end zone."
The Ravens constantly work on variations of plays out of the same formation to call upon in certain key situations, and the sequence of events that led to his first career rushing touchdown on his 16th career carry was the "perfect scenario."
"We've repped it a few times, so we had it down pat and ready to go, and like I said, [I give credit to] the guys up front," Andrews said. "Once I saw the open edge and Pat [Ricard] kicking the guy out, I was just opening my stride and getting there."
The eighth-year veteran outraced Browns standout rookie inside linebacker Carson Schwesinger to the end zone, and according to Next Gen Stats, he hit a top speed of 20.09 miles per hour, which is the new fastest mark of his career.
Further Cementing All-Time Great Status
It's been a tumultuous past 10 months for Andrews, who was scapegoated by fans and pundits for the role he played in the Ravens' coming up short of completing a comeback in the team's narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2024 postseason.
In the court of public opinion, he went from being beloved to vilified to the point where his status with the team heading into the final year of his contract was constantly questioned throughout the offseason, and up until the 2025 regular season trade deadline had passed.
Now that he has reached another franchise record and is just four catches away from becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in receptions, Andrews is just smelling the roses and is happy to still be contributing in such meaningful ways for the team that selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma nearly a decade ago.
"I'm extremely thankful," Andrews said. "It's extremely humbling just to think about all the players, the coaches and this incredible organization that I've been able to play for. Without them, none of that's possible. It's been a lot of hard work, and I just think humility and gratitude is the main thing [I have]. I thank God just for allowing me to be in this position."
