Ravens' QB Situation is Promising, But Not Perfect

On the surface, very few NFL teams can compete with the quarterback room that the Baltimore Ravens expect to field in 2026.

Anyone looking to simply check boxes will have a hard time convincing themselves that Lamar Jackson isn't a winning option to have. He's a 2x MVP who's still among the best passers and ground threats among any of his positional peers, a player who gives his team a shot to win any game by his mere presence alone. And as far as backup options go, you can do a lot worse than Tyler Huntley, who won both of his spot starts last season.

But evaluators can sense minuscule elements of tension in the franchise's comfortability with Jackson as the show's ringleader. He's coming off of a down season that was riddled with injuries, and he had to settle for a restructured contract instead of the extension he was looking for to commence his offseason. The Ravens are in a good spot here, but as Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine argues, things could be better.

"[The contractual compromise is] not a reason to hit the panic button yet. Jackson still has two years left on his current deal," he says in making the case for the Ravens' 2/10 score on his panic meter.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"What should be more concerning for the Ravens is that Jackson clearly slowed his production as a runner this season. He posted career lows in rushes per game (5.2), yards per game (26.8) and success rate (47.8). As Jackson enters his age-29 season it will be interesting to see how he evolves his game as his athleticism wanes."

Easing the Concerns

Part of diffusing the doubts involves gaining a better understanding of how Jackson got as battered as he did over the course of his most recent campaign.

These weren't just instances of his body turning on him like we've seen in other athletes over the years. He started strong, but with his shoddy offensive line rarely giving him the time to make his reads before leading him into a sack, Jackson spent more time in the dirt than he's accustomed.

A new coaching staff looks to spell those worries in their attempt to make Jackson's job easier, and they still have their work cut out for them after watching star center Tyler Linderbaum walk to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He was a Jackson favorite and a tough replacement to manage, but it's at least obvious what sort of player the quarterback will need in front of him to thrive in the fall.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warm up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Huntley won't require nearly as much thought out of his front office and sideline staff, playing sparingly and with a style that isn't far off from Jackson's dual-threat archetype. He was extended shortly before free agency took place, boasting plenty of continuity in Baltimore with five previous Ravens seasons lining his resume.

Together, they'll provide better winning odds than just about any positional duo around the league in the short-term. Questions pertaining to how they'll hold up as assets past the present will stick in the back of fans' minds, but it's hard not to be optimistic about the new coach's heightened focus around the quarterbacks.

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