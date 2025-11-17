Ravens Star RB is Struggling Offense's Biggest Winner
Not much went right for the Baltimore Ravens' offense as they struggled to a 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
One player who performed well on offense for the Ravens was running back Derrick Henry, who made some big plays, including a 59-yard run, and scored a touchdown with 103 rushing yards in the win. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski had some high praise for Henry as he was named the winner of the game.
"The Ravens' offensive line couldn't find answers for Myles Garrett, who racked up four sacks on Sunday. However, Baltimore eventually found some offensive traction by relying on Derrick Henry."
"The Browns were able to limit Henry on several runs, but he found the end zone and later set up Tyler Loop's game-tying field goal with a 59-yard scamper. He finished with over 100 rushing yards for just the fourth time this season."
Henry has picked up steam during the Ravens' four-game winning streak
The run Henry has had, dating back to the Los Angeles Rams game, has been impressive to see. After averaging just 63.4 yards per game the first five games of the season, Henry has now averaged 98 yards per game the last five games. He has run for over 100 yards three times during that stretch, and his lowest output in the last five matches is 71 yards.
It is rare to see size and breakaway speed from a back that weighs over 250 pounds like Henry does. His play now has him in the top five in rushing yards and could be pacing to find himself in the running to win the rushing title in 2025.
Baltimore has an interesting close to the season as they still have to play the Bengals twice, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers twice. These are teams that, outside of the Bengals, have stellar defenses and could run into the same problems they did against the Browns.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked five times by the Browns and hit seven times. Baltimore was forced to run the ball with Henry since the passing game was not working at all for them. Henry's 5.7 yards per game gave the Ravens exactly what they needed to send the Browns home with a loss.
Watch for Henry to continue to be the workhorse the rest of the season as he continues to flex his muscles as the NFL's top running back.
