Ravens Request to Interview Multiple Rams Assistants for HC Job

After getting to see the Los Angeles Rams up close and personal with two interconference matchups over the past three seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have their eye on the staff of head coach Sean McVay for potential candidates to replace John Harbaugh at the helm of their team.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Ravens are one of a handful of teams that have requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Demand for Rams' assistants 📈📈📈



Per sources ...



• DC Chris Shula has requests from Cards, Raiders, Titans, Giants, Ravens and Dolphins.



• PGC Nathan Scheelhaase has requests from Raiders, Browns and Ravens.



• OC Mike LaFleur has requests from the Raiders and Cards. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2026

Following Los Angeles' thrilling wildcard round shootout victory over the Carolina Panthers, both assistant coaches are permitted to speak to teams interested in their services three days following the Rams' playoff contest.

Like McVay, with whom he has served for nearly a decade with the Rams, Shula is an NFL legacy as the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He has spent the past nine years working his way up the totem pole on the staff and gaining a holistic view of how to coach defense before being elevated to a play-caller in 2024.

The 39-year-old has held numerous position coach roles, including assistant linebacker coach, outside linebackers coach, linebackers coach, defensive passing game coordinator, and defensive backs coach, as well as pass rush coordinator.

Shula has been instrumental in cultivating the impressive collection of young talent the Rams have accumulated over the past two years in the post-Aaron Donald era, when they've actually used their high-round draft picks instead of traded them away for high-priced veterans.

He's overseen the development of 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, 2025 breakout Pro Bowl edge rusher Byron Young and the interior pass rush tandem Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner. He has gotten the most out of former castoffs at the second and third level with inside linebacker Nathan Landman, as well as defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes and Kamren Curl.

Scheelhaase is a former college quarterback who is widely viewed as a young rising star in the profession who appears destined to be the next McVay disciple to become a head coach someday soon. He is only in his second season coaching in the NFL and first in his current role after serving as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist for the Rams in 2024.

Nov 2, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) attempts to throw a pass prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Before that, he spent six seasons at the collegiate level with Iowa State, where he held multiple roles, including offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running game coordinator, running backs and wide receivers coach, the last three of which he held simultaneously for two years from 2021-22.

While Scheelhaase hasn't been the one calling and drawing up the plays for the Rams stars during their MVP and Offensive Player of the Year caliber seasons, he has been instrumental in the process of developing and adapting the scheme alongside McVay, who has a keen eye for up-and-coming offensive coaches.

Ravens could potentially land both coaches a package deal

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's a chance that Shula and Scheelhaase each get hired to come to Baltimore in elevated roles by the end of this cycle. If they are impressed with both candidates and opt to hire Shula as Harbaugh's replacement as head coach, he could bring Scheelhaase on as his offensive coordinator if the 35-year-old isn't hired to become a head coach himself by one of the other teams he's slated to interview for.

While Scheelhaase could be next in line at offensive coordinator with the Rams if Mike LaFleur, who currently holds that position and is also receiving head coach interest, gets hired elsewhere, under McVay, he still wouldn't get to be the play-caller.

In Baltimore, he wouldn't just get to be the primary play designer and caller, but he'd get to work with the most dynamic and electrifying quarterback in NFL history, two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, as well as future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry and homegrown two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers.

With Shula in charge of reestablishing the Ravens' dominant defensive philosophy and culture and Scheelhaase implementing the kind of West Coast offensive concepts that fans and analysts have been clamoring to see Jackson in for most of his career, this team could be right back into the mix as a legit Super Bowl contender in short order.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!