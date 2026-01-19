Ravens Schedule Second Interview With AFC East Coach

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to go through the second round of the interview process for the head coach opening.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is coming in for a second interview for the Ravens. Weaver has been receiving a lot of interest in head coaching jobs and defensive coordinator openings.

The 2025 season was the second and most likely final season as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator, during which he coached a top-10 defense. Baltimore is familiar with Weaver, who served as the defensive line coach from 2021 through the 2023 season, while also serving as the defensive run game coordinator and associate head coach.

Anthony Weaver moves one step closer to potentially being Ravens' next head coach

Weaver was highly respected at the Ravens facility during his time as an assistant coach, and he was often seen as a future NFL head coach. He worked under former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who is now the New York Giants' head coach.

While there have been reports about the direction the Ravens are going with the type of head coach they are looking for next, they seem to be opening their minds to anything. The original thought was that they might be looking for an offensive-minded coach to help quarterback Lamar Jackson reach his full potential, but clearly Weaver wouldn't fit that description.

What Weaver does bring to the table is building the kind of culture that will help the Ravens move forward to the next level, which is the Super Bowl. Weaver knows what Harbaugh brought to the table as head coach, and he can replicate what worked in Baltimore.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Ravens better be careful with Weaver, though, as they are not the only ones going after him for a second interview. Their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are also getting a second interview with Weaver for their head coach opening.

Baltimore is looking for the right man to get the Ravens back to being the Super Bowl contenders everyone knows they can be. They just need a much healthier Jackson and a defense that could use a bit of a makeover, getting younger with the unit.

Weaver would be able to help with that while giving the Ravens a different voice in the building. They might already know him and know what he is about as a head coach, but having a fresh perspective on the picture could only make the Ravens better.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!