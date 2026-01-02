Ravens Sign Veteran DT to Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens have some good news on the defensive front as they prepare to take on their archrivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a week 18 showdown for the AFC North. Ahead of the massive clash, the Ravens have signed nose tackle John Jenkins to a contract extension, per the team's social media.

We have signed NT John Jenkins to a contract extension ❗ pic.twitter.com/1MCGQ84MXa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2026

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the extension is worth $2 million. It is the first extension Jenkins has signed in his 13-year career.

Jenkins, a Connecticut native, was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He cycled through many teams, including the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in two different stints. The Ravens initially signed Jenkins last May and, without an extension, he would have been a free agent this upcoming offseason.

Ravens Sign DT John Jenkins to $2 Million Extension

The 36-year old Jenkins is having one of the best years of his lengthy career, collecting 36 tackles (16 solo, 20 assists) and one sack so far. The Ravens had big shoes to fill at nose tackle after Michael Pierce retired last season. Though the team was encouraged to account for his absence in the draft, Jenkins filled the need and has done the job well.

According to the team website, Jenkins "has helped the Ravens' run defense rank 11thin the NFL at 107.1 yards per game. Since Week 10, Baltimore ranks first in the NFL in expected points added per carry, third in success rate, and third in yards per carry allowed (3.7)"

Recently, Jenkins was sidelined from practice due to the flu before the Ravens' Week 16 game against the New England Patriots. While he recorded a tackle during the 28-24 loss to New England, his illness status certainly didn't help secure what was an important game for the Ravens' playoff hopes.

Now, a healthy Jenkins will be front and center in stopping the Steelers offense from Acrisure Stadium. Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh at home earlier in the year, and are looking to avoid a repeat of history. Aaron Rodgers and co. will be without star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for the second week in a row and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns hungry to secure their spot at the top of the division.

The Ravens will have to do everything they can (and avoid further illness and injury) to throttle their worst enemies. A newly-extended Jenkins will surely play a part in this showdown the final week of the regular season.

