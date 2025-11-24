Ravens Spoil Former QB's Homecoming

Week 12's duel between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets had one of the more fluid quarterback matchups of any during this past weekend's slate, even if both of the eventual starters ended up playing every single one of their teams' respective snaps.

The Jets notably benched Justin Fields before the game, with the former first-round draftee doing little to inspire New York of any remaining upside after a 2-7 start through his nine appearances on the season. The franchise instead turned to veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor to take the Ravens on in Baltimore, providing the 36-year-old with his first chance to beat the team that once drafted him in a decade.

The competitive Ravens had a considerably-less exciting quarterback dilemma to tempt their fans with, as Lamar Jackson will start any game he's available for so long as he keeps entertaining MVP votes. But with an ankle injury featuring as the latest minor ailment for Jackson to tend to, it would have made sense for the Ravens to provide their franchise quarterback with a week off to tend to his health and prepare for the gauntlet of divisional matchups waiting for Baltimore in the schedule's third act.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He predictably took the start anyway, where he spoiled Taylor's attempt at playing the spoiler in his long-awaited homecoming. More surprisingly, Taylor ended up statistically outplaying Jackson, even if his efforts ended in a 23-10 defeat and his second defeat in as many starts.

The Backup's Rising to the Occasion

Taylor tossed a season-high 222 yards, converting 17 of his 28 attempts for a Jets team that's not exactly known for their passing game.

They're, by and large, all-in on establishing the run behind Breece Hall, and the Jets' utilization of their star back only opened up Taylor's downfield options when he opted to sling. Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie are a pair of receivers without much clout attached to their respective names, each only landing in New York in recent weeks following its active trade deadline showing, but they looked like productive pass-catchers with Taylor locating the seams in Baltimore's secondary.

Tyrod Taylor to John Metchie TDpic.twitter.com/0bHay5ArqQ — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 23, 2025

The Ravens eventually figured Taylor out, locking in on defense to close off any more big plays from the Jets. Even when Hall nearly-singlehandedly took his team to the Ravens' front stoop, they forced a critical fumble to cap the Jets at a single touchdown on the afternoon.

Jackson wasn't bad in his own right, but he continues looking like he's missing the usual explosivity that he routinely demonstrated before he went down with a hamstring injury near the season's start. He escaped with the win, the Ravens' fifth in a row, but it'll go on his record that Taylor fought valiantly in his return home.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!