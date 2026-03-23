Ravens Still Have Money to Spend With Latest Salary Cap Update

The Baltimore Ravens have already spent a lot of money this offseason trying to add to a roster that finished 8-9 in 2025.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta went to work by giving four-time edge rusher Trey Hendrickson $29.5 million per year for the next four years. DeCosta also signed offensive guard John Simpson to a three-year, $30 million contract to solidify part of the interior offensive line.

Baltimore still has some big needs on the roster they need to address, like edge rusher, center, defensive tackle, and wide receiver. It might take more money to get it done, but the good news is the Ravens can still get it done.

Ravens' salary cap update after two weeks of free agency

The Ravens are currently looking at $29.5 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. That amount is actually good to be in the top 10 in the NFL, which means there is still room for Baltimore to get aggressive and make some more moves.

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most likely, though, if the Ravens fan base goes by what DeCosta has done in the past with the franchise, he is saving the rest of the money for the NFL Draft and holding off on whatever remains. The Hendrickson move was so out of character for DeCosta to do, but one that needed to happen.

Ravens fans should be happy that the Maxx Crosby trade they originally planned didn't happen, as it could have saved the franchise $30 million per year and two first-round picks. Those extra picks and money will help DeCosta out at some point.

While the money could be used on free agents and draft picks, there is also room to use it on current players. Baltimore does not have to do anything on it yet, but they will have to prepare for wide receiver Zay Flowers to get a massive contract extension.

Again, DeCosta could end up giving Flowers a contract extension this offseason, but he is eligible for his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which will more than likely be the play. It will cost the Ravens a lot of money, as he is looking at a $27.3 million salary in 2027, the highest among the 2023 draft class.

DeCosta is going to have options if he really wants to get aggressive and make one or two more splash signings before the draft, but expect him to stay put and focus solely on finding the new group of rookies for 2026.

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