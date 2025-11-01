Ravens Targeting One Position at Trade Deadline
In the blink of an eye, the Baltimore Ravens went from 1-5 and zero hope for the postseason to now fighting for an AFC North division title after two consecutive wins.
That last one came in the warm weather of Miami as the Ravens blew out the Dolphins 28-6 to begin Week 9. Four Lamar Jackson touchdowns and three turnovers by the defense later, and the Ravens are sitting at a 3-5 record and a game and a half behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.
Most people thought after starting 1-5 that the Ravens might end up being sellers at the trade deadline with little hope of making the playoffs. The two wins have entirely changed the perspective of what Baltimore will be doing. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave some quick insights into what could be coming for the Ravens in the next week.
"The Lions, Ravens, Commanders and (again) Eagles all have shown interest in adding edge rushers."
How aggressive will the Ravens get at the trade deadline?
The tides have changed, and now Baltimore will be more aggressive than ever to get enough pieces in place to make the playoff push the next two months easier. Every Ravens fan has been yelling at Baltimore to go after an edge rusher and get help there.
Earlier in the year, the Ravens already traded away one edge rusher, Odafe Oweh, to the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire safety Alohi Gilman. That trade has paid off for both sides as Oweh has two sacks in three games for Los Angeles, while Gilman had a strip fumble and recovery in the win over the Dolphins.
Oweh's trade and Tavius Robinson being on IR with his broken foot have made things complicated at edge rusher. Baltimore has leaned on guys like rookie second-round pick Mike Green and Kyle Van Noy to step up and carry the load.
This is where Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has to work his magic and get a trade going to help his defense. The most obvious option would be to take a look at the team they just beat with one of their former coaches, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, coaching two great options off the edge with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. With the similarities in defensive styles, it makes all the sense in the world to make something happen.
DeCosta has a busy next few days to try to figure something out for his Ravens team and get them in a position to make it to the playoffs and make a Super Bowl run. They have the assets to make something happen and get this season continuing in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!