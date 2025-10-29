Ravens' Dream Trade Lands Giants Pro Bowl Lineman
The November 4 trade deadline is a week away, and the Baltimore Ravens all of a sudden find themselves in a position to make a comeback and potentially not only make the postseason, but win the AFC North.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker has the dream trade for Baltimore. Despite this move being considered a long shot, Locker believes the Ravens would be happy to acquire New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
"As part of one of the league’s most disruptive defensive lines, Lawrence has remained a stellar interior game-wrecker," Locker wrote. "His 83.1 PFF pass-rushing grade is third among qualified interior defenders. Also, Lawrence ranks as the NFL’s third-most-valuable defensive lineman over the last three years, per PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric."
"Part of the Ravens’ poor defensive start stems from significant injuries along their defensive interior, including to Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington. In their stead, Baltimore ranks 22nd in overall PFF grade and 25th in PFF run-defense grade at the position."
"If there were any ideal suitor, the Ravens — now the favorite to win the AFC North — would be near the top of the list."
Lawrence would instantly make Ravens Super Bowl contenders again
There's no interior defensive lineman who has had a better last three years in the NFL than Lawrence has, but some might not even know because the Giants have struggled. Lawrence has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and has been named a second-team All-Pro twice.
This season, Lawrence has racked up 20 tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, one tackle for loss, one interception, and a half sack in eight games. PFF grades him as the 14th-best overall interior defensive lineman in the NFL this year, with an overall grade of 76.5.
While the Ravens' defense has shown significant improvement over the last two games, the lack of a pass rush remains a problem. Off the edge, they have Kyle Van Noy and rookie Mike Green, but not much outside of that.
Without a consistent amount of pressure at defensive end, the Ravens need their interior linemen to do more. It's a position that has taken a ton of lumps due to injuries, and Lawrence would instantly elevate it to new heights.
A trade for Lawrence would be a hefty price, with the most likely compensation likely to be a first- or second-round pick, plus other picks, and maybe a player involved. That might be too much for the Ravens to give up, but a phone call from Eric DeCosta wouldn't hurt.
