Four Ravens X-Factors for Crucial Steelers Matchup

In the Baltimore Ravens' massive Week 14 AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities. Here are five players who could wind up tilting the scales in the two-time defending division champion's favor.

The Ravens notched four sacks in their last meeting with the Steelers in the AFC Wildcard round, with three of them coming from interior two defensive linemen. Neither will be suiting up for this game as nose tackle Michael Pierce retired in the offseason, and two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike is on season-ending injured reserve with a serious neck injury.

Jones has been coming on strong over the past month, both as a run defender and pass rusher, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two batted passes and a forced fumble with a recovery in the last five games. The Ravens will need his breakout campaign to continue in a pivotal matchup.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) returns a kick against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With veteran Justice Hill on injured reserve for at least another three games with a knee injury, the second-year pro proved last week that he is the running back the Ravens trust the most to handle the pass protection duties on obvious passing downs and in two-minute offense situations. He even out-snapped five-time Pro Bowl starter Derrick Henry in the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals because the game flow resulted in a more pass-happy script when they fell behind by multiple scores in the second half.

Going up a trio of potent edge rushers that includes future Hall of Famer T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, having Ali deliver some chip blocks to help out either tackle or pick up blitzes that come from depth will be key to buying Lamar Jackson more time to deliver to the ball to an intended target.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (41) greets fans prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The veteran hybrid pass rusher has fit right in ever since being acquired via trade at the deadline, and looked like he was meant to be a Raven all his career. Now he has a chance to officially earn his stripes as one by helping the team to topple their top competition in the division race by applying consistent pressure both off the edge and when he moves inside to play three-technique.

Jones has recorded 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and generated consistent pressure since arriving in Baltimore. If he can do more of the same or even take it up a notch, the Ravens' pass rush could be a big factor in the outcome of this game.

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) and Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) celebrate after the game against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If this game turns out to be a classic AFC North slugfest where both offenses struggle to move the ball consistently, the battle for field position could tip the scales, and the fourth-year specialist has been the ultimate weapon in that aspect of the game for the Ravens this year.

Stout is having a career year with highs of 51.3 yards per punt and 45.5 net yards per punt. Having him able to flip the field and pin a woeful Steelers offense deep in their own territory on a consistent basis will only further increase his team's odds of winning.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!