Bears TE Shares What Ravens Get in Declan Doyle

While Baltimore Ravens fans are excited to have Declan Doyle in the building as the offensive coordinator, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding his decision to take the job.

Despite serving as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator last season, Doyle did not call the plays; that was head coach Ben Johnson's job. While speaking on a local Chicago radio station, 104.3 The Score, Bears tight end Cole Kmet shared what Doyle did outside of calling plays that will give Ravens fans a better idea of what to expect from the 29-year-old first-time play caller.

"Even though Declan didn't call the plays for us, the amount of work that he did on the offensive side of the football was immense. You could see that day to day in practices," Kmet said.

"Declan was very hands-on with all of us. Declan's the one addressing the offense at halftime, going over the openers that are gonna be coming up in the second half. Telling us what we need to do, what they're seeing, and how we can make adjustments. Declan was definitely a very valuable piece to us offensively," he continued.

Declan Doyle can fix one major issues with Ravens

One thing that the Ravens weren't always great at last year was the halftime adjustments and properly preparing for the second half. Games like those against the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the year were perfect examples of that. The offense failed to adjust in the second half of the loss to the Patriots, and the defense failed to do the same in the Week 18 Steelers game that knocked them out of the playoffs.

If Ravens fans paid attention to Bears games last season, they would have noticed the Bears were particularly great at their second-half comebacks and at making adjustments quickly. Chicago set an NFL record with seven comeback and game-winning drives in one season.

This is where Doyle can really help the Ravens and ensure they make the changes they need to. Baltimore would like to avoid what happened in games like the Patriots, when running back Derrick Henry was not on the field for the last 11 minutes of the contest.

Sure, there are some inexperienced parts of the job that Doyle brings with him, but he showed last year that if he can be given the chance to run the offense he wants, he can do anything. The 2025 season was just showing his potential, where the Ravens are about to see Doyle fully bloom into the offensive coordinator everyone expects him to be.

