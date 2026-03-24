Elite Ohio State Run Stuffer Confirms Pre-Draft Meeting with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are set to meet with one of the top interior defensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft class.

In an interview with On SI's Justin Melo, Ohio State's Kayden McDonald stated that he is taking a top-30 visit with the Ravens.

"I’ve been on Top 30 visits," McDonald said. "I have one with the Bengals, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Ravens, Bears."

McDonald also confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Ravens at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

McDonald's Prospect Profile

Rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, McDonald committed to the Buckeyes and was a member of their freshman class in 2023.

During his first year with the program, McDonald logged a tackle and pass deflection over four games. As part of Ohio State's national championship-winning team in 2024, he played in all 16 contests and recorded 19 tackles with a pass deflection.

In his final season as a Buckeye, McDonald posted 65 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery across 342 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus, in 14 games.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 326 pounds, he is a traditional run-stuffing nose tackle who eats up space and has enough strength to win on occasion as a pass rusher, even if he's raw in that aspect and doesn't consistently make a true impact in that area of the game.

Could McDonald Fit the Ravens?

The No. 14 overall pick is far too early to select McDonald, but if Baltimore either trades back from that spot or likes him enough to trade up from its spot in the second round at No. 45 considering he likely won't still be on the board then, perhaps he'd become more of a realistic target for the team.

The Ravens already have Travis Jones at nose tackle, who led the team with five sacks during the 2025 season, but there may still be room for McDonald.

With Nnamdi Madubuike's future unknown after suffering a serious neck injury last season and John Jenkins nearing the end of his career at 36-years-old, Baltimore could use an infusion of young talent in the trenches.

McDonald's a bit of a one-trick pony at this stage, but he's such a strong run defender that selecting him could still be worth it for the Ravens, and there's room for growth in other areas as well.

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