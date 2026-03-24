Trade Idea With Packers Would Be Much Better WR Option for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been in multiple NFL mock drafts, taking a wide receiver to replace DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently a free agent.

Baltimore currently has two-time Pro Bowl Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top two starters, but could use a third option for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw to. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested a trade for each Super Bowl contender, with the Ravens maybe needing to look at a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

"In recent years, the Baltimore Ravens have cycled through several veteran wide receivers in the latter stages of their careers, including Sammy Watkins, DeSean Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and, most recently, 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins. Baltimore needs to switch up its approach to bolstering its receiver room by targeting a younger player with more upside. The club can land a complementary playmaker to pair alongside Zay Flowers via trade with the Green Bay Packers, who have a crowded receiver room.

"At 6'1", 206 pounds, Wicks can be the big-bodied X-receiver in the Ravens offense who's a threat in the red zone. In his first two seasons, he caught nine touchdown passes while on the field for less than 55 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps."

Dontayvion Wicks is exactly what the Ravens need at wide receiver

Wicks had a great start to his NFL career with 39 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. After that moment, though, the Packers' wide receiver got overshadowed by Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden as Green Bay saw a dip in Wicks' production.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baltimore could use a draft pick on a wide receiver still, but acquiring Wicks would help them avoid using a high pick on him, as the Ravens could trade a Day 3 draft pick for Wicks. That would be a great deal for the team, as they could use him.

The good part about adding Wicks is that he is in the final year of his rookie contract, which would only be a $3.7 million cap hit in 2026. Baltimore would win in that scenario, as they don't have to spend a ton of money on a starting-caliber receiver.

Wicks also helps the Ravens' passing game by giving them the size on the outside they are missing with Hopkins's departure. Bateman is too inconsistent right now, and Flowers is more of a slot receiver, so Wicks can be a threat in the red zone for Baltimore.

If Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta ever considered this trade, he should at least call Green Bay to see if there is an opportunity there.

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